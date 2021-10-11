Ryan Gosling shares how he and Eva Mendes coped with parenting in quarantine

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling, 40, and Eva Mendes, 47, are one of the most private couples in Hollywood. They rarely appear in public and prefer time with their families to social events. The couple are raising two daughters: seven-year-old Esmeralda and five-year-old Amada. After the birth of children, Eva focused on their upbringing, taking a break from her acting career.

The couple rarely speaks about their personal life, but in the last interview with GQ, the actor opened up about his family. He told how he and Eve coped with raising their daughters during quarantine. According to him, it was not easy.



Our children are small, so it was hard for them to be separated from other children and family. So we did our best to entertain them. I think we have done more in quarantine than in our entire career,

– said Gosling.

He added that they read bedtime stories to children in different voices, and it took a long time.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling met in 2011 while filming The Place Beyond the Pines. After the birth of her first daughter, Eva presented her lover with a watch, which was a very symbolic gift for him.

The brand didn’t matter. The symbol was important. It meant that now my life began a new countdown,



– he said.

Over the years, the couple have worked hard to keep their family life out of the reach of prying eyes: they never posted pictures of their daughters on social media. Eve explained that she would not do this until the children were old enough and gave their consent.

I always had a clear boundary when it came to my man and my children. Of course, I will talk about them, but I will not publish photographs of our daily life. My children are still so young and do not understand what the publication of their image really means, I do not have their consent to this. And I will not post images of them until they are old enough to give me their consent.

She explained.