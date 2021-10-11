Salma Hayek in a Gucci dress went on a date with her husband François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

Last night, 52-year-old Salma Hayek and her husband, 57-year-old François-Henri Pinault, were spotted by the paparazzi in Santa Monica. The celebrity couple dined at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant. The actress looked amazing in a black Gucci long dress with a belt adorned with the GG brand logo and red and green stripes. The bow was complemented by Yves Saint Laurent Tribute sandals and glasses.

The star often chooses the outfits of the Italian brand for her outings. However, this is not surprising, since her husband has been the chairman and CEO of the French company Kering since 2005, which includes brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Boucheron, Brioni and Pomellato.

Hayek recently spoke in an interview with InStyle about working on Frida and the fight for women’s rights in Hollywood.

It took me eight years to get filming to start. Nobody wanted to shoot a story about a Mexican communist artist with a monobrow. It was really hard. But I had a vision of how it should be. And I’m proud that I produced this picture,

– she said.

Salma recalls her youth with a smile and admits that at the age of 20 she was most afraid of growing up and with horror imagined the time when she would turn 30. The star spoke about the ageism she faced in Hollywood. It used to be thought that after 30 years, actresses are no longer in demand.

Now I don’t worry about getting older. When I turned 40, and then 50 years old, I took it calmly. A lot has changed in Hollywood since then for women. We are still paid a lot less than men. But gradually the situation is getting better. Now, at 52 years old, I play the best roles in my life,

– admitted Hayek.