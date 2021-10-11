Salma Hayek responded to botox abuse allegations

Salma Hayek

53-year-old Salma Hayek says in numerous interviews that she has never tried Botox injections or “beauty injections”. However, apparently, not all fans believe her. Yesterday, the star posted on Instagram a picture taken on the beach, and the subscriber accused her of abuse of botox.

Too much botox. Salma, no need

– wrote one of the netizens.

I don’t have Botox, but thanks for the advice, otherwise I already thought that maybe it’s time,

– she answered with humor.

On March 12, the comedy “Like a Boss” will be released worldwide, in which Salma played the role of a successful businesswoman in the beauty industry. Journalists from Entertainment Tonight decided to ask the actress what it was like to transform into her character Claire Luna. It turned out that for a complete immersion in the image of Hayek, they were offered to enlarge the lips. The actress said that she had never faced such offers before.

I was worried because I had never done such procedures. I was interested to see the effect of them, but right after this comedy, a new project awaited me, which I started three days after filming ended. I got a heroine with a difficult fate, she appears on the screen without makeup and styling, and I could not allow her face to have lips with fillers,

– she noted.

As a result, the stylists of the picture changed Salma’s appearance with the help of a red wig and false teeth. We will be able to evaluate the beauty transformation of the actress very soon.