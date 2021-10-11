Salma Hayek revealed the secret of her enlarged breasts – UNIAN

Hayek explained that the gradual breast enlargement was influenced by natural processes such as pregnancy, menopause and periods of weight gain.

54-year-old celebrity said that her breasts are real / photo kinopoisk.ru

American actress Salma Hayek spoke about the features of her breasts during the Red Table Talk show.

On the show, the 54-year-old celebrity stated that her breasts are real. At the same time, she understands fans who suspect her of turning to plastic surgeons.

“Many people said that I had breast augmentation surgery. I don’t blame them! My bust was really much smaller! Like my whole body, ”she admitted.

Read also54-year-old Salma Hayek flashed her lush breasts in a swimsuit

Hayek explained that the gradual breast enlargement was influenced by natural processes such as pregnancy, menopause and periods of weight gain.

“For some women, it becomes smaller … I just happened to be one of those whose breasts were enlarged for any reason. For example, when I got better, got pregnant, or when I was in menopause. I changed a lot of sizes, my back really suffered from this. Few people talk about the problems of living with big breasts, ”the actress shared.