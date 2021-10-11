Salma Hayek revealed the secret of her enlarged breasts – UNIAN

Hayek explained that the gradual breast enlargement was influenced by natural processes such as pregnancy, menopause and periods of weight gain.
54-year-old celebrity said that her breasts are real / photo kinopoisk.ru
American actress Salma Hayek spoke about the features of her breasts during the Red Table Talk show.
On the show, the 54-year-old celebrity stated that her breasts are real. At the same time, she understands fans who suspect her of turning to plastic surgeons.
“Many people said that I had breast augmentation surgery. I don’t blame them! My bust was really much smaller! Like my whole body, ”she admitted.
Hayek explained that the gradual breast enlargement was influenced by natural processes such as pregnancy, menopause and periods of weight gain.
“For some women, it becomes smaller … I just happened to be one of those whose breasts were enlarged for any reason. For example, when I got better, got pregnant, or when I was in menopause. I changed a lot of sizes, my back really suffered from this. Few people talk about the problems of living with big breasts, ”the actress shared.
