Save- and other VP players have spoken out about entering the winner The International 2021, 10, TI10, Inte | Dota 2

Players Virtus.pro Vitaly Save-Melnik, Dmitry DM Dorokhin and Ilyas Kingslayer Ganeev commented on the team’s exit to the upper bracket of the playoffs The International 10 (2021) on Dota 2. In the video for the club, Melnik noted that the most difficult matches are yet to come.

Vitaly Save-Melnik: “In principle, we are happy that we made it to the upper bracket, of course. But for us, this is not a reason for joy at all, in fact. We are well aware that we have an even more difficult stage ahead – the playoffs. Obviously it won’t be easy. We will try to show our best game ”.

DM said that with every game at TI10, the team feels more comfortable.

Dmitry DM Dorokhin: “The group stage was relatively successful for us. We have taken at least a place in the upper bracket. <...> Overall, I think we are pleased with the performance. We made mistakes in some games that prevented us from winning some matches. Something didn’t work out on the lanes, somewhere – according to the draft. But overall, we played pretty well, I think, and we, so to speak, worked out our style of play. <...> That is, it is more and more convenient for us to play every game ”.

The support of the Kingslayer team laconically spoke about VP’s entry into the winner.

Ilyas Kingslayer Ganeev: “Mood and mood are top”.

In the final match of the group stage, Virtus.pro defeated Team Aster. As a result of this victory, the CIS team finished second in Group A and guaranteed itself a place in the TI10 Upper Playoff Bracket. How exactly the compositions will be distributed over the grid is still unknown.

The International 10 runs from October 7-17 in Bucharest, Romania. The teams compete for a prize fund of over $ 40 million. The schedule and results of the tournament can be followed in the reportage.