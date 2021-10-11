Save- and other VP players have spoken out about entering the winner The International 2021, 10, TI10, Inte | Dota 2

Players Virtus.pro Vitaly Save-Melnik, Dmitry DM Dorokhin and Ilyas Kingslayer Ganeev commented on the team’s exit to the upper bracket of the playoffs The International 10 (2021) on Dota 2. In the video for the club, Melnik noted that the most difficult matches are yet to come.
DM said that with every game at TI10, the team feels more comfortable.
The support of the Kingslayer team laconically spoke about VP’s entry into the winner.
In the final match of the group stage, Virtus.pro defeated Team Aster. As a result of this victory, the CIS team finished second in Group A and guaranteed itself a place in the TI10 Upper Playoff Bracket. How exactly the compositions will be distributed over the grid is still unknown.
The International 10 runs from October 7-17 in Bucharest, Romania. The teams compete for a prize fund of over $ 40 million. The schedule and results of the tournament can be followed in the reportage.