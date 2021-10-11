Scarlett Johansson, Netflix and Amazon Support Golden Globe Boycott | news

Scarlett Johansson has supported the criticism and boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for its corruption, racism and sexism. The actress believes that it is necessary to end cooperation with the association until serious reforms are carried out in it. Association leaders said internal reforms would be carried out.

In a statement regarding the situation, Johansson wrote:

As an actress, I have to promote the film and participate in the awards season by attending press conferences and awards ceremonies. In the past, this has also meant facing sexist questions and remarks from certain HFPA members bordering on sexual harassment. It is for this reason that I have refused to attend their conferences for many years.

The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to gain influence for Academy recognition and lead the industry down that path. If there is no reform within the organization, then I believe it is time to boycott the HFPA and focus on the importance and power of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.

Mark Ruffalo, this year’s Globe winner for Best Actor in a Miniseries (I Know It’s True), and co-star Scarlett Johansson, with whom they co-starred in The Avengers, have joined in criticizing the organization. He stated that now he is not proud of the received award.

It is discouraging that the HFPA, which has gained prominence and benefited from its collaborations with directors and actors, is resisting the change that many groups most disenfranchised by a culture of secrecy and isolation are demanding of it. Now is the time to take a step forward and correct the mistakes of the past. Honestly, as a Golden Globe owner, I cannot say that I feel pride or happiness from her presence.

Along with Scarlett Johansson, Netflix and Amazon have pulled out of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globes until the necessary changes are made.