Serbia demanded to punish the player for the jacket of the Kosovo Liberation Army

During an interview after the match, an unknown person approached the midfielder of the Swiss national team Djerdan Shaqiri and put on a jacket with the emblem of this organization. Football Union of Serbia demands the strictest player sanctions

The Football Union of Serbia will file a protest with FIFA over the situation with the midfielder of the Swiss national team Djerdan Shaqiri. After the 2022 World Cup qualifying match against the Northern Ireland team (2-0) in Geneva, an unknown person approached the player during an interview and threw a jacket with the emblem of the Kosovo Liberation Army over him.

“We are preparing a letter to FIFA on this matter. We demand an immediate response and the strictest sanctions against Shakiri for promoting a criminal terrorist organization, ”said the Secretary General of the Football Union of Serbia, Jovan Surbatovic, who quoted the organization’s website.

The Swiss Football Federation also reacted to this incident. “It is unacceptable when people want to use the football field for political propaganda. Shakiri behaved in an exemplary manner, remained calm and did not react in any way. The person responsible for this episode is being interrogated by the police, and from now on he is prohibited from visiting the stadium, ”- said in the federation’s Twitter.

The Kosovo Liberation Army is an Albanian paramilitary organization that fought for the independence and mono-ethnicity of Kosovo in the 1990s.

Shakiri and his teammate Granit Jaka were fined CHF 10,000 by FIFA for unsporting behavior after the 2018 World Cup match against Serbia. Then, Jaka and Shakiri, who were born in families of Kosovar Albanians, celebrated goals, folding from their hands a figure resembling the image of an eagle on the flag of Albania. Also, Shakiri went to the match in boots, one of which was depicted with the flag of Switzerland, and on the other – Kosovo.