Sergey Zubov – biography, achievements, family, fight with Chechens – October 11, 2021

Sergey Zubov is the real legend of world hockey. The CSKA pupil took gold in the World Youth Championship and the Olympic Games, won two Stanley Cups and played more than a thousand games in the NHL. He became the second Russian defender (after Vyacheslav Fetisov) to be inducted into the Toronto Hockey Hall of Fame, and Dallas decided to withdraw his playing number from circulation.

But one important award is still missing in Sergey’s collection – we are talking about membership in the Triple Gold Club. It includes hockey players who manage to win three big tournaments in their careers – the Olympics, the World Championship and the Stanley Cup. Zubov did not have enough triumph at the world championship, and this is partly to blame for the scandal that happened in the summer of 1997 in Moscow.

In August, Zubov, together with our other NHL legionnaires, took part in the “Spartak Cup”, where he played for the “Stars of Russia” team. After the end of the tournament, the best hockey players of the country went to a restaurant, where the legendary defencist had a conflict with representatives of the Chechen diaspora. Here are three versions of those events from the direct participants.

Sergey Zubov:

“It was not a scandal, but a dirty hit on my wife. Which side? Chechen lads.

The whole team was sitting in the restaurant. It was a farewell banquet. The fight as such did not happen. A man got up and surreptitiously hit me. I haven’t even seen him.

I really did not like the way some people behaved the next day. I said that my leg would not be here anymore. Not at this tournament, not in Russia at all.

This incident changed a lot in my mind. Everything could have turned out differently, of course. The wife was shocked. We did not come to Russia for eight years after that. “

Gelani Tovbulatov, Spartak Cup organizer:

“This is the only emergency in 14 tournaments. Spree were around the clock, but I was always in control of the situation, I was the last to leave any party. Everything went as usual that day. Dancing, hugging, a sea of ​​champagne. The people came off in full, no one paid for anything. Never! Not in hotels, not in restaurants, not in nightclubs.

For once, I decided to leave early. I didn’t have time to get to the house – a call. I had to go back. And in the restaurant, just in case, he left two guards. Look around. One of them, a distant relative of my friend, says: “Gelani, you can kill me. But she made her own eyes, I swear! “

It’s about Irina, Zubov’s wife. Merry, playful, she also drank well. Like Zubov. And that guy is sober. Handsome, young. Irina spoke to him, Sergei was jealous. A skirmish began: “Who are you? Get out of here! ” – “He went on his own!” The conflict was inflated from scratch.

I have not seen Sergei’s clean face. But even if there was, this can happen to anyone.

I immediately went to them. He asked: “Sergei, what do you want? Kill him? Or to apologize? Yes, he is guilty, he had no right to behave like that, he shouldn’t have argued with you at all … “Zubov grunted offendedly:” Yes, I don’t want anything. ” An unpleasant story, to be sure. But I still did not expect that he would take it so painfully. “

Evgeny Zimin, head coach of the Stars of Russia team:

“There was no fight. Irina, Zubov’s wife, is a spectacular girl. Chechens began to stick to her – either Tovbulatov’s relatives, or acquaintances. They had no idea whose wife it was. Gelani himself, as luck would have it, went away somewhere. Otherwise I would have immediately intervened.

Irina sent the guys off, they began to grab her, the sleeve tore. Seryoga, naturally, stood up. And when everything settled down, he said that his legs would not be in the tournament anymore.

An unpleasant incident. Gelani did not take into account the fact that security is required at such events. You can’t just rent tables in a restaurant and invite guests. “

The scandal left the Russian national team without one of the best defenders for a long time, and Sergei himself without a chance to get into the Triple Golden Club. He wanted to return in 2007, but then other circumstances intervened:

“As soon as everything changed in the federation, and Slava Bykov came to the national team, I immediately called him and said: ‘You can count on me. If we don’t make it to the playoffs or if we leave early, I’m ready. With both hands to play for the national team. ” It was 2007 and we lost our first round streak to Vancouver in seven games. Unfortunately, in the fifth, I pulled the abdominal muscles, and I was diagnosed with a hernia. I was forced to undergo an operation and recovered for three months. It was the most realistic moment to return, but the injury did not allow it. “

In 1992, Sergei Zubov became the author of the first goals in the history of the Russian national team’s performance at the world championships. But he was not destined to conquer this tournament.