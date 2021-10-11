Shakiri was put on a jacket with the Kosovo Liberation Army insignia during an interview. Serbian federation will complain to FIFA – Football

The Football Union of Serbia will send a protest to FIFA over the situation with the Swiss national team midfielder Djerdan Shaqiri.

After winning the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland (2-0) in Geneva, during an interview, an unknown person approached the 30-year-old player and threw a jacket with the emblem of the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) on him.

“We are preparing a letter to FIFA. We demand an immediate response and the strictest sanctions against Shakiri for promoting a criminal terrorist organization, ”said Jovan Surbatovic, Secretary General of the Football Union of Serbia.

The Swiss Football Federation also reacted to the incident: “It is unacceptable when people want to use the soccer field for political propaganda. Djerdan Shaqiri behaved in an exemplary manner, remained calm and did not react. The person responsible for this episode is being interrogated by the police, and from now on he is prohibited from visiting the stadium. “

The Kosovo Liberation Army is an Albanian paramilitary organization that fought for the independence and mono-ethnicity of Kosovo in the 1990s.

Shakiri was born in 1991 in the city of Gnilane on the territory of the modern Republic of Kosovo, whose independence is not recognized by Serbia and a number of other countries, including Russia.