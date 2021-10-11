Shovlin: Calculations showed that Lewis would lose to Perez

Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix – for him this is the first victory of the season and the tenth in his career. His teammate on the Mercedes team Lewis Hamilton, after starting from eleventh place, finished fifth and lost the lead in the individual competition to Max Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas (1st): “Today I did one of my best races – apart from a little slip, everything else was under control. This weekend the car was fantastic in all conditions, I was confident in it.

Today it was not easy to choose a strategy – when to pit stop, which tires to put on, but I am glad that everything went smoothly for me. When there is only one drying trajectory on the track, you need to maintain concentration and try not to go beyond its limits.

This is a well-deserved victory. I’m happy to have my first win of the season. In addition, we won a few points against Red Bull – a great result for me and the team. “

Lewis Hamilton (5th): “Disappointing result, but what it is. It was great at some point to go third – if I had kept this place, the result could be called amazing after starting from the eleventh position.

In today’s environment, it was difficult to make strategic decisions. I am inclined to take risks, therefore, being in third place, I did not go along with everyone for intermediate tires, hoping to later move to slicks and win back positions.

When a team calls you into the pits, you need to rely on its decision, hoping that it is correct. I always say that we win and we lose together. Overall, the car was fast this weekend and Valtteri did a great job today. If we continue to do this in the next races, we will be in good positions at the end of the season. “

Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer: “Great wet race by Valtteri. From start to finish, he kept the situation under control and showed the best lap. The only unpleasant moment was when he lost the lead to Charles Leclair, but then quickly returned the position.

Lewis’s race turned out to be more intense. He played well, given the lack of DRS, and moved up to fifth. He didn’t have enough to overtake Sergio Perez in the fight for fourth place.

At some point, most of the riders had a pit stop, but we decided to leave Lewis on the track in the hope that in the future we can transfer him to slicks. Then it became obvious that the asphalt would not dry out to the state of slicks, and our calculations showed that if it stays on the track, it will definitely lose to Perez and Leclair. We decided to supply him with a fresh set of intermediate tires to minimize losses.

The team has increased its lead in the Constructors’ Championship, although we missed the lead in the individual competition. However, the car was fast in Turkey on both wet and dry tracks. We are looking forward to the stage in Austin – I hope we will continue to show good shape. “