Manchester United left for the international break not in the best mood: the club drew with Everton at Old Trafford, and all the talk was not about the game, but about the behavior of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese started the match on the bench, entered the field in the second half, but did not help the team to score three points. After the final whistle, the forward was clearly out of sorts and immediately rushed to the podtribunka.

The media and fans immediately started talking about a spat between Krish and the head coach of Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, allegedly Ronaldo is unhappy with the role of a substitute and angry with the Norwegian. Former captain of the Red Devils and partner of the Portuguese Gary Neville chided the player for stirring up Santa Barbara and putting too much pressure on the coach:

“I watched the game and saw him leave the field. I can’t say that I liked it. Does Cristiano get upset when he doesn’t play? Yes. Is he depressed when he doesn’t score? Yes. Get annoyed as hell when a team doesn’t win? Of course. We all understand, he doesn’t need to prove it. Ron walked off the field muttering to himself, and this behavior raises questions.

Cristiano Ronaldo

What is he muttering? Who is he annoyed at? The most obvious option is the coach. I think doing this – Ronaldo is smart enough to understand that – creates additional pressure on Ole. Krish does not always score and cannot come out to every match. “

Ronaldo is already 36 years old, and after signing him, Solskjaer warned that the star would sometimes have to rest. For Manchester United, the match with the “toffee” was the third in eight days, and in the previous two, Krish ran 90 minutes each – obviously, at this age, even a football player with his athleticism is not able to give a maximum every three days.

Additionally, Ole was framed by the former boss. After the game, Sir Alex Ferguson talked with ex-UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, and their conversation was leaked to the social network. The interlocutors discussed the situation with Ronaldo. “You should always start a match with the best players on the pitch,” said the legendary coach.

Fergie is not at the age to remember every lineup in his career, but he definitely could not forget the many times when he himself sent Cristiano to the bank. Ron joined Manchester United in 2003 and a few years later established himself as one of the best players on the team. But this did not stop Sir Alex from sometimes leaving him out of the composition. Here are all the cases from the 2006/07 season.

Wigan, December 26, 2006

By Boxing Day 2006, it was clear that Cristiano Ronaldo had returned from the World Cup as a different player. The Portuguese became more powerful, decisive, sharper and more dangerous – and also stopped paying attention to the hum that accompanied his every touch in many stadiums in England.

By the season’s equator, he has scored eight goals and six assists in 22 games, but Krish began his home game with Wigan as a substitute. By the break, the Red Devils had not opened the score, so the SAF released a forward instead of Darren Fletcher. Ron had five minutes for a double, and Solskjaer scored the third goal for Manchester United.

Everton, 28 April 2007

According to the official version, Ronaldo got it in training. Manchester United had three points of advantage over Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table with four rounds to go to the end of the season, and the club was due to travel to Milan in the middle of the week for the Champions League semi-final return.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United and Krisch had better things to do than a visit to Goodison Park to David Moyes’ usually hospitable Everton. By the 63rd minute, the “toffee” were leading 2: 0, and Fergie had to release Ronaldo. United made a comeback and won 4-2, although the Portuguese never scored.

West Ham, 13 May 2007

On the eve of Kaka and company destroyed Manchester United at the San Siro and finished off the hopes of the Mancunians for the Champions League. The Red Devils returned to Old Trafford without motivation for the remainder of the season: the Premier League title was already secured and the result of the match against West Ham did not matter to the hosts. Carlos Tevez pushed Ronaldo into the background, Krish replaced Alan Smith towards the end of the game, but did not show anything.

Aston Villa, October 20, 2007

By the end of 2007, Ronaldo had established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League and deserved special care from Sir Alex against the sturdy Aston Villa. Birmingham started the season well, but Manchester United was doing well without Chris: Tevez, Rooney and Anderson calmly dismantled the Villans 4-1, and Ron ran out to stretch his legs for 15 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson, Wayne Rooney

Roma, 12 December 2007

This time, Cristiano was given a rest before an important Premier League match. Manchester United have already secured first place in the Champions League quartet and Ronaldo has scored five goals in five group stage games. The Portuguese was left out of the application for an away match against Roma, and four days later ran 90 minutes against Liverpool. Ferguson was right, the Red Devils won 1-0 at Anfield.

Fulham 1 March 2008

After a couple of months, the European Cup became a priority. On February 20, Manchester United drew with Lyon in the 1/8 of the Champions League, with two matches in the domestic league ahead of the return. Against Newcastle, Ron scored twice and gave an assist, and remained on the bench with the “summer residents”. Nani, Tevez and Louis Saha made the result, Krish played only 21 minutes – but in the middle of the week he started and scored the only goal in the game against Lyon.

Roma, April 9, 2008

In the Champions League quarterfinals, Manchester United faced a team that they destroyed with a total score of 8: 3 at the same stage of the tournament a year ago, so Ronaldo was not needed in both matches. At Olimpico, Manchester United scored two unanswered goals (one – on account of Krish), so Ferguson left a star on the bank a week later. Tevez scored the only goal, and the Red Devils went on.

Chelsea 26 April 2008

One of the most striking cases when Ferguson did not follow his own advice to Khabib Nurmagomedov, and history has shown that the Scotsman was right. Manchester United drew in the first semi-final of the Champions League against Barcelona and faced Chelsea three days later.

Cristiano Ronaldo, John Terry

The Mancunians had a three-point lead over the Blues with three rounds remaining in the season, and the best goal difference and West Ham vs. Wigan in the remaining rivals gave Sir Alex a reason to leave Tevez and Ronaldo on the bank. Manchester United lost 1-2 at Stamford Bridge despite Ron’s late entry. Three days later, the Red Devils beat Barcelona, ​​and at the end of the season, Chelsea slipped on both fronts – literally in Moscow.

Aalborg, December 10, 2008

Manchester United once again finished the Champions League group stage at the top of the table even without Cristiano’s goals in the tournament. Rooney and Tevez started and scored on a goal, while Ronaldo remained out of the application – Ferguson ruled out any temptations to use the Portuguese.

Sunderland, April 11, 2009

The month began with Ronaldo’s double against Aston Villa, two days later Krish was running 90 minutes of the Champions League quarterfinals against Porto. Ron started his trip to Sunderland on the bench, but in 20 minutes with a draw, Fergie released a star: Rafael Benitez’s Liverpool were pressing, and it was necessary to get the result. Manchester United gave up, and the following week, Ron’s crazy goal brought the club a victory in Portugal.

Middlesbrough, 2 May 2009

Exactly the same scenario. Ronaldo scored 2 + 1 against Tottenham on 25 April and played a full Champions League semi-final four days later against Arsenal. Manchester United have dealt with Middlesbrough without Crisch, who scored two the following week and assisted the Gunners back.

Hull, May 24, 2009

Ronaldo’s last Premier League cameo before returning was in Matchday 37 with Arsenal, and three days before the Champions League final and with yet another Premier League title in his pocket, Ferguson wisely decided to keep the planet’s best player against Hull. The rest did not help – Krish did not save the “red devils” from the 0: 2 entry of “Barcelona”.

