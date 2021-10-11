sister Nicole Kidman showed 22-year-old beauty daughter









© Courtesy: Woman’s Day



The girl has matured and has noticeably changed.

Everyone knows that 54-year-old Nicole Kidman has a younger sister, Antonia. The woman has made a brilliant career as a journalist. A decade ago, she even won the prestigious ASTRA Awards.

Antonia is a happy mother. She is raising six wonderful children. Sister Nicole gave birth to four of them in an alliance with Angus Holly. Two others – Nicholas Marran and Alexandra Norman Kidman-Marran – appeared with the journalist from her second spouse.









© Legion-Media

Nicole Kidman with her sister





The oldest daughter of Antonia – Lucia – is already 22 years old. Recently, Nicole’s sister shared the main achievement of the heiress. She graduated from the university. In honor of this event, the mother, father and graduate took a family photo. They were imprinted within the walls of the university. Lucia was holding a diploma.

“Congratulations, Lou. Big milestone. We are so proud of you, – the happy mother signed the photo.









© @antoniakidman

Sister’s daughter Nicole Kidman





Antonia’s fans and colleagues congratulated the girl on this achievement. They wished Lucia every success in her life and good luck in her career.

Many Internet users noted that Lucia has excellent external data – plump lips, bright facial features, and a slender figure. Followers admitted that with such luggage, she could shine on the podium.









© @antoniakidman

Sister Nicole Kidman with her family





“What a beauty you have grown up, super simple”, “Lucia needs to become a model, would be ideal for this job”, “Antonia, you have an ideal daughter, a chiseled figure. You definitely need to go to the podium, ”the fans wrote.

Antonia thanked the fans for their wishes and explained that she would support the heiress in everything, regardless of what field of activity she ultimately decides to link her life with.

