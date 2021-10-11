Skater Kamila Valieva is criticized for falling at the start of the season – what happened

A score of 74.93 points for the short program is not just good, but a brilliant result for a debut in an adult international tournament. However, the Russian woman Kamila Valieva, who scored so much on the Challenger in Finland, instead of enthusiasm received a serious portion of criticism in social networks and the media.

The main complaint against Kamila is that her skating does not yet correspond to the status of the main contender for Olympic gold. But where did this status come from? We ourselves glorified Valieva even before reaching the adult level, and now we are splashing out disappointment from the collapse of our expectations.

Worst of all, all this unhealthy hype is putting crazy pressure on the athlete herself. It’s easy to break under such pressure.

So it’s time to lag behind Valieva before it’s too late.

Valieva made a mistake because of the excitement

The Finlandia Trophy tournament was the first serious test for many Russian figure skaters. Kamila Valieva made her international debut at the adult level. True, the premiere in the short program was not entirely successful due to a mistake on the triple axel. Pupil Eteri Tutberidze demonstrated a complex, multifaceted production to the music of a little-known composer Kirill Richterbut the key element is ripped off.

“I was a little worried, but I just didn’t go with all my strength into the axel, I tried cautiously, but not to jump the axel cautiously. Well, I could not show my maximum. But this is a good experience to be more aggressive at the Grand Prix in Canada, at the next competitions, “Valieva quoted Sports.ru as saying.

In general, the skater coped with her task and earned good points that will allow her to fight for victory. Nevertheless, Valieva’s psychological preparation still raises questions. At the start of the season, Camila doesn’t look as confident as last year. At the open skates of the Russian national team in Chelyabinsk, the athlete was also not impeccable: in the free program she tore off all the ultra-si elements, which made the magic of her performance disappear.





Valieva was crushed by expectations

Obviously, the star of “Khrustalny” enters the Olympic season with difficulty, but this is an absolutely normal situation. It is not normal that after the very first adult start, Valieva is harshly pressed in the media and social networks, removing the Olympic gold from Beijing from her neck, which they themselves hanged.

Yes, Valieva really stands out among the skaters of her generation and has a unique choreographic talent.

Yes, she is able to qualify for the Olympics and bring gold to Russia. But it is precisely capable, and not should or obliged. Now it turns out that fans, journalists and experts themselves have elevated Camila to the rank of an invincible champion, and now they reproach her for not living up to expectations. Here it would be possible to quote Andrey Sergeevich Arshavin, but the problem is that the exaltation of Valieva can negatively affect the skater herself.

For some reason, we decided that Camila a priori must have an unbending character and crazy psychological stability. However, all people are different, and it is simply impossible to understand what is happening in the head of a gifted skater girl. In any case, there is no point in testing Camila’s nervous system for strength. Under such pressure that Valieva is now experiencing, even the strongest and most talented can break down. We have already seen such examples.

Lipnitskaya’s example – science for us

So far, Valieva really seems to be the main contender for victory in China. But you need to understand that Kamila is not the only worthy figure skater in Russia. By loading Camila with grandiose expectations, the opposite effect can be achieved. Indicative in this regard is the example of Yulia Lipnitskaya, from whom a lot was also expected. As a result, the young skater could not cope with the excitement at the most crucial moment and missed a personal medal in Sochi. And this was a turning point in her sports life – I don’t want Valieva to repeat her fate.

Camila’s mistakes at the start of the season are completely normal. If you look at the statistics, then the student of Tutberidze is traditionally gaining shape for important tournaments. This is a great tactic that, admittedly, works. And last season, and in the prime of her junior career, Valieva gathered at a critical moment and seemed to turn off the excitement mode. Nothing terrible has happened yet. And it will not happen at least until the Russian championship.





Tutberidze will save Valieva from problems

The only right solution now is to lower expectations and be patient. In other words, it’s time to lag behind Valieva. Camila, like any other skater, dreams of gold in the Games, but she is not at all obliged to win the Olympics. Figure skating knows a lot of sensational stories, and even with the current competition, giving someone victory in advance is the height of indiscretion.

Tutberidze probably has a clear vision of how to competently bring the skater to the most important start in her career, including how to teach her to cope with excitement and perform under tremendous pressure from competitors, judges and fans. With her, they work long and hard on programs. They are Camila’s trump card. Free “Bolero” already has Olympic status, the skater has been rolling it all last season, which gives her a slight advantage over her rivals. Anyway, this same trick helped Alina Zagitova take gold from the Pyeongchang Games. The short In memoriam is very reminiscent of last year’s “Storm”: on the one hand, Camila does not need to get used to a new image again, on the other hand, the number is not a copy from last year and shows the development of the athlete in terms of interpretation.





In such conditions, it is very convenient to learn new content. Kamila has a difficult task – to show three quads and a triple axel in a free program, but something suggests that very soon we will see how Valieva will land all the announced jumps. You just need to support Camila and help her gain self-confidence.