Skater Ruslan Zakharov died in Khabarovsk – Sport

KHABAROVSK, October 11. / TASS /. Russian speed skater Ruslan Zakharov, winner of the junior world championship, was killed in a truck run over in Khabarovsk. This was reported to TASS by a source in the emergency services of the region.

Earlier, the Russian Skating Union announced the death of the 23-year-old athlete.

“Ruslan Zakharov died after an accident with a Toyota Dyna vehicle in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Khabarovsk,” said the agency’s interlocutor.

As TASS was told in the traffic police department for the Khabarovsk Territory, the accident occurred on October 10 at 06:10 local time (23:10 Moscow time on October 9) on Karl Marx Street, 168, in Khabarovsk. “The driver, while driving a Toyota Dyna, made a collision with a pedestrian who was moving in the same direction on the carriageway in the presence of sidewalk,” the department said, adding that the truck driver was sober.

A young man with a head injury in serious condition was taken to hospital. “He died in intensive care without regaining consciousness,” said the regional traffic police department.

Zakharov was the winner of the Junior World Cup in speed skating, a multiple winner of the Russian championship, a participant in the World Championship, the World Championship among juniors and other international competitions.