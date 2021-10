Skater Zakharov died under the wheels of a truck in Khabarovsk

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211011/zakharov-1753941749.html

KHABAROVSK, 11 October – RIA Novosti. Prize-winner at the Junior World Speed ​​Skating Championship Ruslan Zakharov died under the wheels of a truck in Khabarovsk, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti. The Russian Skating Union reported on October 10 that 23-year-old Zakharov died as a result of a tragic incident. According to him, the investigation finds out RIA Novosti was told why Zakharov was on the road and was he sober. The maximum punishment under this article is imprisonment for up to five years.

