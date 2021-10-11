Slovenia – Russia: Konstantin Genic’s prediction for the 2022 World Cup qualifier

The commentator of the Russian and Spanish championships on Match TV channels Konstantin Genich made a prediction for the Slovenia – Russia match as part of the selection for the 2022 World Cup.

Bet: 1st goal – Slovenia for 1.97.

“Whoever says anything, I have great respect for Karpin. And he himself says that the game leaves much to be desired. Yes, there is a staff shortage, yes, there are problems with rebuilding players. Some will immediately debut for the national team at this level, but can that be an excuse? To some extent, yes. The result is, three wins in four matches and not a single conceded goal.

The situation is so developing in the group that we absolutely cannot lose in Slovenia. Slovenes have already lagged behind by and large. We do not compete with them. We would have to keep the second place in the group. It would be nice to come to the final match with Croatia, when everything would depend on us. We should have played to win, but then we cannot lose in Slovenia.

Will we be able to cope with this task? Do not know. Is 4-3-3 suitable for a match against Slovenia? Do not know. Two or three transfers, and everything is cut off for us, but all this is overlapped by the fact that the team shows the result. Let’s judge by the result, by what the team achieves in the end.

Moral and volitional qualities have not been canceled. Even if the Slovenes lost to us in Sochi, we remember Dziuba’s double and the return goal, but in the end there was a victory. It’s important not to lose now. I do not exclude the possibility that the Russian national team will end the game, as was the case with Slovakia, with three central defenders, given that we need to saturate the middle of the field and sharply counterattack.

It is important not to lose here. Karpin with his coaching staff is probably analyzing the situation and knows that before the game with Croatia this is just a key meeting. But the luck that we caught and kept in Kazan will sooner or later turn its back on us. Slovenia is a very unpleasant opponent with a very good selection of players.

Ilicic in plain sight. There is a forward from Salzburg who can cause a lot of trouble. Somewhere we were lucky, and everyone admits it. Here, luck may no longer accompany us, as before.

From the point of view of the forecast, I initially wanted to play “Slovenia will not lose”, but this is quite modest for 1.40. Let’s try with all my patriotic feelings and sympathy for Karpin – “Slovenia will score first” for 1.97.

This is a good ratio. I advise, as I see, the match may develop from the point of view of the forecast. Slovenia, which has just finished off Malta on the road, is in good spirits and is used to playing with this kind of schedule. She has fewer staffing problems than we do. Slovenia will score first – a good odds of 1.97, ”Genic said.

