Slovenia – Russia, refereeing in the selection match for the 2022 World Cup, why Sutormin was not removed, the opinion of Igor Fedotov

The Russian national team is fighting for the right to go to Qatar for the World Cup. In the 8th round of the qualifying tournament, she went to visit Slovenia, which has repeatedly upset us before. Moreover, in previous meetings with this team, the judges did not spare our team. It seems not so bad this time.

There were a lot of whistles in the first half. In one of the episodes, the Portuguese referee Arthur Soares Dias even appointed a penalty in favor of the Russian national team, but the decision had to be canceled due to an offside position. Fedor Smolovbeing “offside”, received a pass, removed goalkeeper Jan Oblak on the swing, and he took it down in the penalty area.

Igor Fedotov analyzed the work of the referee for the Championship: “The Portuguese judge, and we can say that he will not make mistakes against Russia. Now we also have a Portuguese working – Pereira (new head of the RFU referee department. – Approx. “Championship”), so it’s not just that. At the moment with the appointment of the 11-meter, he did everything to help Russia. But there was an offside position – according to the rules of the penalty kick in such a situation, it must be canceled. If not for VAR, we would have received a gift. “





And at the very end of the first half, there was an episode that caused great discontent among the Slovenes. Our team captain Alexey Sutormin, who by that time already had a yellow card, fell for a trick of the opponent and took it down next to his own penalty area. The judge recorded the violation, but did not remove the Russian, although he had grounds for that.

Fedotov is sure that Diash frankly regretted the Russian national team in this moment: “Sutormin should have been sent off for a foul in 45 + 1 minutes. This is the second yellow one, the judge helped us. The first was none, but, based on his interpretation of martial arts, it should have been the second – and goodbye. If Russia loses, it will be to blame for itself. The judge does everything for Russia. “