Slovenia – Russia, the referee scandal in the selection match of the 2002 World Cup, as it was

Very soon, the Russian national team will play with Slovenia in one of the decisive matches of the 2022 World Cup selection. This opponent is far from new. Since 1996, the teams have met six times. Of course, the most famous is the return match in the playoffs of the 2010 World Cup qualification, when Guus Hiddink’s national team lost in Maribor and did not go to the tournament, which was supposed to be its finest hour. But there were other bright meetings as well. We remember one of them.





So, in the qualifying tournament of the 2002 World Cup, the Russian national team in the group went to Slovenia, Yugoslavia, Switzerland, the Faroe Islands and Luxembourg. Ours then had a star composition (Onopko, Mostovoy, Titov, Karpin, Alenichev and others), and trained this company Oleg Romantsev. The national team coped well with the task and two rounds before the end had every chance of getting out of the first place. But there were some adventures.

On September 1, 2001, the national teams of Slovenia and Russia met in Ljubljana. The match was judged by an Englishman Graham Poll – a status referee with solid experience in the Premier League. On that day, he was forever blacklisted by Russian fans.

In the middle of the second half, the Russian national team missed, but quickly bounced back – scored Egor Titov… Everything was going to a draw, which, taking into account the tournament situation, completely suited our team. But it didn’t happen. In the 90th minute, a Slovene Milan Osterz overwhelmed rivals on a corner and struck with his head, but missed. At this point, the episode was supposed to end, but the judge appointed a penalty. Poll considered that the defender Vyacheslav Daev interfered with Osterc and thus broke the rules. No one saw any foul on the replay, and then there was no VAR. It is symbolic that the Slovenes themselves were surprised by such a gift. They converted the penalty and won – 2: 1.

Representatives of the Russian national team did not hold back their emotions after the match. Titov saw a clear pattern in such refereeing: “The next“ case ”of the national team, as well as the recent history with“ Lokomotiv ”in the Champions League, indicates that purposeful work is being conducted against Russia. I will not be surprised if the referees who have condemned us will work again in matches with the participation of Russian teams in the near future ”.

According to Titov, Poll explained the decision to award a penalty by the fact that the Russian national team player was holding the Slovenian by the shirt. The referee also threatened our players with punishments if they appealed to him.

Romantsev also criticized the refereeing: “An absolutely invented penalty undermines the players’ faith in people, in human justice. By the way, the Slovenes also opened the score after an undeserved free kick. The omen worked: the worst free kick is the one that was not assigned according to the case. It turns out that the referee contributed to both goals against our goal. In matches of roughly equal opponents, this is irreparable. Moreover, the referee pointed to the 11-meter mark at the last minute, without even giving us a chance to retaliate. “





But the judge’s mistake did not end there. Romantsev revealed scandalous details in a post-match interview. According to him, the coach of Slovenes Srechko Katanec during the break, went into the referee’s room. “I assure you that I have never allowed myself anything like this,” Romantsev was indignant. – It turns out that one can do everything, while others can do nothing. A chain of events is traced: Antwerp, Sofia, Innsbruck, now Ljubljana. Why do they dislike us so much? Someone deliberately destroys Russian teams, and the vice-president of FIFA, he is also the president of the RFU (Vyacheslav Koloskov. – Approx. “Championship”), does not take effective measures “.

The offensive defeat hit the Russian national team players hard. Here again the word to Romantsev: “Half of the team was crying in the dressing room from resentment, with Mostov, hysteria happened at all. Fortunately, I have been working with him for a long time and I know how to get him out of this state. The guys sincerely worry about their country, and, by the way, they are also accused of lack of patriotism. If we manage to successfully hold the remaining matches, then a monument should be erected to them. “





Fortunately, the scandal did not affect the tournament situation. In the two remaining rounds, the Russian national team defeated the Faroe Islands and Switzerland and went to the 2002 World Cup. And those three points were very useful for Slovenia. The team finished second with a minimal lead over Yugoslavia, after which it won a ticket to Japan and Korea through the joints. By the way, neither of them achieved success at the tournament itself. The Slovenes lost three times and became the last in their group, while ours finished third and also did not make it to the playoffs.

As for the referee Poll, at first he refused to comment on his decision at the end of the Slovenia-Russia match. He argued that the FIFA referee committee prohibits discussing the details of the qualifying games. The Englishman admitted the mistake only in 2009 and apologized to the Russian fans.