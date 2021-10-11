Swan Faithfulness: 7 Celebrities Who Did Not Marry After Their Spouses Died | Cinema

Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson

Hardly anyone could have predicted that in the second half of his life, the ladies’ man Neeson would begin to behave in the same way as his heroes-knights. By the time the forty-year-old Liam met 31-year-old Natasha Richardson, his Don Juan list included an actual marriage with Helen Mirren, several stellar romances – with Barbra Streisand, Julia Roberts, Brooke Shields – and a dozen more easy connections. Neeson easily beat off Natasha, who belonged to the powerful Redgrave acting clan (mother – Oscar-winning Vanessa Redgrave, sister – Joely Richardson, who starred in several blockbusters) from her famous husband-producer Robert Fox (“Watch”, “A Month by the Lake”) from no less star family. And … disappeared.

15 years of happiness and love, thanks to which Neesona and Richardson began to be called the strongest couple in Hollywood, ended at a ski resort: Natasha fell extremely unsuccessfully, but refused to go to the hospital. She passed away just ten days later. Only three years later, information about Liam’s swift romance with PR woman Freya St. Johnson was leaked to the press – but the story ended in nothing.

According to Neeson, now he is not in any romantic relationship and enjoys the company of two sons (one of them, Michael Richardson, has already starred with his star father in “The Snow Blower”).

Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe

No one could have imagined that baseball star Joe DiMaggio, the second husband of the legendary Marilyn Monroe, would still wear eternal mourning. Of course, it is impossible to call him a widower in the literal sense, because his marriage with the sex symbol of America lasted only nine months: according to rumors, Joe raised his hand to Marilyn and tormented her with jealousy scandals. After her divorce from DiMaggio, Mono married playwright Arthur Miller and lived with him for five years – but it was Joe who consoled the girl after her breakup with Miller and took her out of the mental hospital. He found her body the morning after her suicide.

Di Maggio was never an unobtrusive inhabitant of the friend zone: during his lifetime, his name was entered into the US National Baseball Hall of Fame, and the fees became record for that time. So his relationship with Marilyn was, if not a union of equals, then close to that. After the death of his beloved, Joe lived for almost forty years, but never married.

Every week, from year to year, he sent a bouquet of scarlet roses to Monroe’s grave, and his last words before his death were “At last I will see Marilyn!”

Leonid and Nina Kuravlev

The fraudster Georges Miloslavsky, played by Leonid Kuravlev forty years ago, has recently returned to the modern audience in Sberbank commercials. The charming swindler was “revived” with the help of deepfake technology – and one can imagine the scale of Kuravlev’s popularity, if even today the advertising contract was given to the hero, and not to one of the rappers or Tik-Tok stars.

For the older generation, the love story of a Soviet movie star will hardly seem surprising. Having met his wife Nina at the age of 16, Leonid Vyacheslavovich was faithful to her for all 52 years of marriage. And for nine years after her death, he remains unconditionally loyal to his Ninochka. Kuravlev, a member of the galaxy of great actors in Soviet cinema, lives out his life as an absolute recluse, saying in rare interviews that he has no idea what it is like to be with another woman.

And his son Vasily communicates with the press about the new wave of popularity of the hero Kuravlev and payment for Miloslavsky’s second life in advertising.

Rick Moranis

The comedian Rico Moranis may not be such a superstar as the other heroes of the collection, but his films have become classics of American comedy. The audience fell in love with the funny Canadian actor after “Ghostbusters”, a parody of “Star Wars” called “Space Eggs” and, of course, the main role in the series “Darling, I Shrunk the Children.”

Rico was not yet forty years old when his wife, costume designer Anne Moranis, died of cancer in 1991. The actor was at the peak of his film career – but immediately retired almost completely, stopped acting and practically closed himself in the house with his children, neither age nor whose names are still known to the tabloid press. For the next thirty-odd years, Rico occasionally returned to the profession, mainly voicing the characters of the animated films of the Walt Disney Company. In fairness, it must be said that Moranis was originally aimed, as he put it in one interview, to write words, and not to voice strangers – so, perhaps, a personal tragedy was just an excuse to leave the profession. But there is absolutely no information about Rico’s new novels in the press.

Yuri and Valentina Gagarins

The first cosmonaut in the world, Yuri Gagarin, married Valentina Ivanovna, who was born into a simple family of an Orenburg cook. Together they were only nine short years of married life. Having buried her husband in 1968, for the next 52 years, Valentina Ivanovna honorably carried the cross of the legend’s widow, never marrying a second time and never appearing in any talk show – although her impeccably verified memoir “108 minutes and all life “And” Every year on April 12 “were reprinted in rather large circulations. Her whole life was dedicated to the memory of her husband: the organization of the museum, the “Gagarin lessons”, etc.

She also raised two daughters, one of whom – Elena – became the director of the Kremlin museum, but appeared in public only with official comments.

Lydia and Alexander Vertinsky

In Soviet times, the house could not be called decent if it did not listen to the romances of Alexander Vertinsky. And literally everyone in childhood watched the classic films with Lydia’s participation – “Sadko” (she played the Phoenix bird), “Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors” (remember the most beautiful villainess Anidag?). A young Georgian woman who was born in the Chinese city of Harbin, Lydia Tsirgvava became the second wife of a great singer at the age of 53. And she became a widow at 34.

For the next 56 years, until her death in 2013, Lydia Vladimirovna lived without new husbands and novels, surrounded by children and grandchildren from the huge Vertinsky-Mikhalkov clan, of which she and Alexander became the founders.

The famous beauty artists Marianna and Anastasia (the first wife of Nikita Mikhalkov), their equally famous children, the artist Alexandra Vertinskaya and the restaurateur Stepan Mikhalkov, numerous grandchildren – all inherited a part of the legendary beauty of Lydia Vertinskaya.

Keanu met Alexandra Grant – but only a heartless can not appreciate his twenty years of loneliness

We thought for a long time whether to include Keanu Reeves, the favorite of the public, in this list. For 20 long years, Reeves yearned for his fiancee Jennifer Syme, who crashed in a car in 2001. And two years before the disaster, the unborn daughter of Jennifer and Keanu died. Many would have broken after such a collapse of love and hopes, and no one would have condemned a star of the level of Reeves if he went all out. But for the next two decades, the whole world literally with tears watched Reeves, who spent all his free time alone.

Until, finally, the paparazzi filmed Keanu with Alexandra Grant, the artist who illustrated the collection of Reeves’ poems and with whom they opened their own publishing house.

Only a year ago, Alexandra and Keanu appeared on the red carpet together, starting a heated debate over Alexandra’s non-Hollywood appearance. It seems that Neo’s loneliness has come to an end, and we are very happy about that.

This article uses photographs by Depositphotos.