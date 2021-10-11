Tarasova appreciated Valieva’s record skating at a tournament in Finland :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

Honored coach of the USSR in figure skating believes that the 15-year-old athlete skated luxuriously

Photo: Global Look Press



Honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova appreciated the victory of Kamila Valieva at the Finlandia Trophy Challenger series tournament in Espoo, Finland.

“Congratulations! I think that it is better to let Eteri Tutberidze figure out the failure on the triple axel together with Kamila than you and me. I can only express my congratulations, she skated luxuriously, ”Tarasova told Match TV.

According to the coach, she agrees with the decision of the judges to give Elizaveta Tuktamysheva the highest scores in terms of components. “I liked her more than the others. It is very pleasant that not only me, but also the judges see this, ”added Tarasova.

15-year-old Valieva won the tournament in Espoo, breaking two world records. The athlete on Sunday received 174.31 points for the free program and scored 249.24 points in total. She surpassed Alexandra Trusova’s record in a free skate (166.62) and Alena Kostornaya’s world achievement (247.59) in total points.

The Russians took the entire podium at the tournament in Finland. The second was Tuktamysheva, the third – Kostornaya.