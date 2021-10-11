Tarasova reacted to the words of a journalist from the United States about the assessments of Russian women :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

According to the honored coach of the USSR, Russian figure skaters really deserve awards

Figure skating coach Tatyana Tarasova answered the American journalist Philip Hersh, who doubted, in his opinion, the ratings of Russian athletes at the tournament in Finland that were too high.

“Our girls are really really good. We are proud that our jackets say “Russia” – said Tarasova to the “Championship”.

Hersh, after the tournament in Finland, said that the judges could overestimate the Russian women. “I continue to browse the rules of figure skating on the website of the International Skating Union to find a bonus for being a Russian, but this requires a three-factor identification. These girls are so good that they don’t need to overestimate for components or performance because of the words “Russia” on their jackets, “he wrote on Twitter.

At the Challenger Series tournament held in Espoo, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva set world records in the free program (174.31 points) and in total points (249.24). The second and third were also Russian women – Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (233.30) and Alena Kostornaya (218.83), respectively.