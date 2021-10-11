Tarpishchev said that Murray and Shapovalov were denied a wild card for the Kremlin Cup

President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTR) Shamil Tarpishchev told who applied for a wild card for the men’s VTB Kremlin Cup tournament.

“For us, the most important thing is that all four strongest Russians were included in the application: Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev, Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov. And there are other well-known surnames there. By the way, Wimbledon semifinalist Denis Shapovalov from Canada and former world number one Andy Murray from Britain asked for Moscow. But this happened after the deadline for the application, and we refused them a wild card, which we expect to allocate to our athletes. The main contenders are Evgeny Donskoy and Roman Safiullin. And in the qualifying draw, where 88 people signed up for 16 places, we should try, if possible, as an encouragement to give a wild card to our guys, who recently won the Junior Davis Cup in Turkey, Maxim Zhukov, Yaroslav Demin and Danil Panarin. I don’t want to give someone unnecessary compliments, but Zhukov, in my opinion, has very good inclinations to become a high-level player. He keeps the ball at a good speed and has a tactical mind, choosing the right play options. It would be nice just to grow up a little more, “Kommersant quotes Tarpishchev.