The analyst told what to expect from Bitcoin next week

MOSCOW, September 26 – PRIME, Tatiana Shmeleva. On the weekly chart of Bitcoin, the uptrend is still maintained. This opinion was expressed by the chief analyst of ALOR BROKER Alexei Antonov in his commentary to the Prime agency.

He believes that this week the negative news background for Bitcoin was skillfully used by large players to provoke the triggering of stop orders from buyers. Antonov stressed that “this is necessary for further growth to develop.”

Bitcoin drops sharply after the announcement of the People’s Bank of China

The analyst noted that the news that the People’s Bank of China equated the use of digital assets with illegal activities was undoubtedly a good reason for selling, but called it “short-lived.”

“In the era of VPN services, it is difficult to track operations in cryptocurrencies among citizens, it is even more difficult to prove the use. I remember how the news about the prohibition of mining in China shook the market, there were also panic sales – now this is invisible in the price of bitcoin. this time, and the weekly chart of bitcoin is still showing an uptrend, “Antonov explained.

He also added that “El Salvador continues to replenish its budget with bitcoins.” At the same time, according to the analyst, “they chose a good time – a price correction, and we can assume what will happen if suddenly another country decides to patch up the monetary system, reduce dependence on the US dollar. I think that Paraguay, Panama will be next and Mexico. “

Antonov believes that cryptocurrencies offer a deflationary model of means of payment, unique for the capitalist world, when money is “burned” (but in fact is sent to a special wallet and can no longer be used). The analyst believes that against the background of consumer inflation in dollar terms of 5% per year, this may be of interest to the governments of third world countries, after which developed countries, including emission centers such as the United States, will have to reckon with this.

