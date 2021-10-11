The biathlete of the Russian national team was punished for violation of sports discipline :: Biathlon :: RBC Sport

Matvey Eliseev was reprimanded. In the event of a repeated violation, the question of his exclusion from the national team will be raised.

Russian biathlete Matvey Eliseev was reprimanded for violating sports discipline during a training camp. This decision was made by the disciplinary committee of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU), according to the RBU website.

“The committee acknowledged the violation of sports discipline and reprimanded Matvey. In the event of a repeated violation, the question will be raised of Eliseev’s expulsion from centralized training and his exclusion from the Russian national team, ”the words of the President of the RBU Viktor Maigurov are quoted in the message.

During the training camp at the biathlon training base at the Seminsky Pass, Eliseev had a conflict with the coach Yuri Kaminsky. The latter said that the athlete refused to comply with his demands. As a result, Eliseev was transferred to the group of Sergei Bashkirov.

Last season Eliseev finished 21st in the overall World Cup. He joined the national team for the first stages of the new season’s World Cup, which starts at the end of November.