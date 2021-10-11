The coach explained the decision of the biathlete to renounce Russian citizenship :: Biathlon :: RBC Sport

The former coach of Lydia Zhurauskaite said that in Murmansk there is not enough money for all the athletes, and the reconstruction of the biathlon complex has been going on for 15 years. “The poor girl grew up on a construction site and did not want to die on it,” he added.

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



Lydia Zurauskaite’s decision to play for Lithuania was partly due to the problems with the development of biathlon in the Murmansk region. This opinion was expressed in a conversation with TASS by the former coach of the athlete Alexander Kosorygin.

“Murmansk athletes in general very often“ change their fate ”, moving to other regions or to neighboring countries. To prepare, you need money, but in Murmansk there is not enough money for everyone. For example, the continuous reconstruction of the “Valley of Comfort” (the main sports complex of the Murmansk region. – RBK) has been going on for 15 years and is still not over. The poor girl “grew up on a construction site” and did not want to “die” on it, – said Kosorygin.

The biathlete decided to renounce Russian citizenship



The coach also said that Zhurauskaite made the decision to move on her own, and negotiations and reflections on both sides lasted more than a year.

Kosorygin noted that Zhurauskaite was not involved in playing for national teams of different ages and her chances of getting into the Russian national team were small.

On October 7, it became known that 22-year-old urauskaite decided to renounce Russian citizenship in order to play for the Lithuanian national team. Initially, the biathlete wanted to keep her citizenship, but this turned out to be impossible under the laws of Lithuania. The athlete started training with the Lithuanian national team in the summer. She also noted that she dreams of playing for the Lithuanian national team at the 2026 Olympic Games.