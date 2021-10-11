







© Andrea Raffin

The court sided with Johnny Depp in the Amber Heard millions case





The court satisfied Johnny Depp’s claim against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The woman will be obliged to show documents explaining where she is doing several million dollars, which she promised to donate to charity, writes USA Today…

In 2016, after her divorce, Hurd announced plans to donate $ 7 million to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. But Depp had doubts that she actually transferred this amount, as promised.

Now she has to submit the relevant documents to the court. If it turns out that she did not transfer the entire amount to charity, this will give Depp another reason to help him prove in court that Hurd married him out of mercantile motives.

We will remind, Depp and Hurd got married in 2015, but a year later the couple filed for divorce. Amber accused Johnny of domestic violence, as a result of which he lost some of the roles. In 2019, he filed a libel suit against her, which he lost in the first instance. This year, the police shed light on the scandals in their family, but there are no official court decisions on this matter yet.