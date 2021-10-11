The expert expects the growth of bitcoin to 60 thousand dollars

MOSCOW, 11 October – PRIME. The most popular cryptocurrency in the world, bitcoin, may rise in price this week to the level of 58 thousand dollars, that is, by about 2% more from the current level, with the subsequent achievement of 60 thousand dollars, this forecast was given to RIA Novosti by the leading analyst of the investment operator 8848 Invest Viktor Pershikov …

By 9.33 Moscow time, bitcoin on the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance is growing in price by 1.88% and is trading near the level of $ 56,670; another popular cryptocurrency Ethereum on Binance is depreciating by the same 1.88%, to $ 3,518. The dynamics are given everywhere in a day.

“The power of the bitcoin network, which fell in May against the background of the mining ban in China, has almost returned to the previous levels, which makes the network stable functioning. Also, miners are not selling the accumulated bitcoins now, as they expect the bitcoin rate to exceed the level of 65,000 dollars by the end of the year. This week, I expect the price of bitcoin to rise to the level of 58,000 dollars, followed by reaching the mark of 60,000 dollars, “the expert notes.

Pershikov adds that the bitcoin rate over the past week has strengthened by more than 14% due to the large institutional participants, who increased the volume of purchases at the end of September, as well as due to the decrease in the pressure of the negative news background emanating from China. He also emphasizes that the ban on cryptocurrency in China, which the country’s financial authorities are striving for, did not become a reason for market participants to sell bitcoin.

As for Ethereum, in the near future it is unlikely to show a serious price increase, however, there is no need to expect a decrease, the expert believes: “The Ethereum rate this week will be mainly in lateral dynamics with the borders of 3400-3700 dollars.”

On the one hand, the volume of transactions in its network is ahead of bitcoin, and there is also a high demand from large market participants (“whales”), who have been buying Ethereum in the past few months more than at the beginning of the year. On the other hand, the factor that puts pressure on the rate of this cryptocurrency and does not allow it to grow rapidly remains high commissions on the network, even despite the recent protocol update suggesting their decline, as well as the sale of “ether” by market participants who buy currently popular time NFT tokens, explains Pershikov.

