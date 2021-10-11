The fate of Batman Ben Affleck in the DC MCU revealed

Despite the fact that Batman did not have a solo album, he may still see the light of day, if rumors are to be believed. But what is known for sure that the hero will appear in the film Flash…

In addition to Affleck, Michael Keaton will appear in the tape, who for the first time in 30 years returns to DC with the help of the multiverse. There was talk that Barry Allen’s solo adventure would mark the end of Bruce Wayne Affleck’s storyline, and now new evidence has emerged.

New rumor from insider Mikey Sutton reveals villain’s identity “Flash” and his motives. According to the report, the antagonist will be Barry Allen from Keaton’s timeline, and his goal will be to try to kill all the superheroes, including the characters Ezra Miller and the Dark Knight Affleck.

While Sutton is vague about whether the “Evil Flash” will achieve its goals or not, many expected Andres Muschetti’s film to be the end for Batman at the DCEU. It’s understandable why Affleck is ready to leave the cinematic universe, while the studio is completely alienated from what Zack Snyder did.

The premiere of the film comics will take place on November 3, 2022.