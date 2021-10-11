The French national football team became the winner of the League of Nations :: Football :: RBC Sport

The French beat the Spaniards in the final. France became the second ever winner of this tournament

Photo: Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images



France’s footballers beat Spain 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League final. The meeting took place at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

The winners were Karim Benzema (66th minute) and Kilian Mbappe (80th). For the Spaniards, the only goal was scored by Mikel Oyarzabal (64th).

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann became the ninth player in the history of the French national team to play 100 matches for the national team. Lilian Thuram is the leader in this indicator (142).

Earlier on Sunday, Italy beat Belgium 2-1 in a third-place match in Turin.

The Nations League is an international tournament for national teams held under the auspices of UEFA. The first winner in 2019 was the Portuguese national team.

This tournament will have little impact on the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in the UEFA zone. The top two Nations League teams that did not finish in the top two spots in their qualifying groups will qualify for the 2022 World Cup play-offs. There they will join the 10 runners-up teams in their groups. At the junctions, the last three tickets to the world championship, which will be held in Qatar, will be raffled off.