“The hardest game against the hardest opponent awaits us”

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin spoke about his expectations from the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Slovenia.

– The players’ condition is normal, thank God, there are no injuries. Everyone has arrived, everyone is ready. We are engaged only in recovery and theoretical studies.

– Have you already analyzed the game with Slovakia?

– Yes, we sorted out the game, talked to the guys. Everything that did not work out with Slovakia is completely my fault. I conveyed the plan to them in a wrong way, explained the wrong way, I have no complaints against them. I am not saying this to remove responsibility. Once again, this is entirely my fault.

– What is the difference between Slovenia and Slovakia?

– I can’t say that there are big differences. There are players with strong qualities in different zones, but in general, the strength of the team does not change. Here on the road we will face the most difficult game against the most difficult opponent. After the game with Slovakia, we can say that Slovakia has shown strength, and Slovenia is definitely not weaker.

– Slovenes have not played in Maribor for 6 years. Came back to play with us. Is there an echo of that game? Do you feel it?

– Until you asked this question to Aleksey Sutormin, I didn’t know that we were playing in Maribor.

– Can you explain why you don’t use club links?

– We use other players. Everything is simple here.

– Time is short. Isn’t it more convenient?

– Maybe more convenient, but maybe not. Players who start at the start are the strongest… Is it about defense or attack? Who, for example?

– For example, Smolov and Zhemaletdinov.

– Are they strong in defense or attack?

– In the attack. We have problems there.

– And for me, the problem is in defense as well. We got 20-something shots on goal with the Slovaks. The national team has no intention to part with the ball as soon as possible. With Slovakia, there were problems with how we disposed of the ball. There were no problems with Cyprus and Malta.

