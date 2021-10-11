The Italian national team took the bronze medals of the League of Nations, beating Belgium in Turin

In the match for the third place in the League of Nations, Italy and Belgium met.

Game protocol

The appearance of Italy and Belgium in the match for the third place in the League of Nations happened symbolically and approximately in the same way. “Squadra Azzurra” in the middle of the first half, notably pressed the Spaniards and was obliged to score (Insigne ruined a 100% chance), but instead received the removal of Bonucci and the second goal that buried Italy. Belgium in general was leading in two goals, but managed to concede three times from France in half an hour.

In the match for third place, the Italians were forced to play without the disqualified Bonucci (he was replaced by Francesco Acerbi), Mancini’s attack did not change so much – Chiesa, Berardi and Raspadori played. But the combination of the Belgians has changed by perhaps 100%. Salemakers, Batshuayi, Carrasco and Wanaken – such an attack was very unusual to see.

Of course, the owners took the advantage. The Italians had a more mature squad and more ambitions to please their fans. Dangerously hitting Berardi, shifted to the center from the right edge, but the ball was parried by Courtois, who came into play. Chiesa and Raspadori played a corner kick, Giacomo’s kick flew past the goal.

The Belgians were silent for a long time, fought back, but the answer at the end of half an hour of the game turned out to be very loud: Batshuayi held back the attack, rolling to Salemakers from the right edge. Alexis struck outright on goal from the center of the penalty area, almost breaking the crossbar. The Italians, in response, turned on even more vigorously, ending the half with Berardi’s good diagonal to Chiesa. Federico aimed at the far corner, but even then Courtois saved. The first half passed without goals.

But the second one began with an effective strike. After filing from the corner of the field, the rebound caught Nicolo Barella and drove the ball into the bottom corner of the goal with an irresistible blow – 1: 0. The Belgians took a long time to think about how to answer, but at the end of the hour of the game they had a very worthy attack. The fresh Charles de Quetalare pulled the ball through and made a cutting pass to Batshuayi, and Misha shot the crossbar from an acute angle. The second time the goal frame played for the Italians.

The crossbar at the home stadium played for the squadra azzurra, and three minutes later the hosts had already decided the outcome of the match. Chiesa confused Timothy Castagne with feints, getting kicked from him in the penalty area. Domenico Berardi converted the penalty confidently. In the remaining minutes, the Belgians attacked well, even once again kicked into the frame of the goal (Carrasco hit the post), scored a goal of prestige – Charles De Ketelare clearly realized the 1-on-1 exit provided by Kevin De Bruyne. 2: 1 in the end.

In the semifinals, the unbeaten run of the Italian national team ended, ending in the 37th match. Now Scuadra Azzurra has started a new one, beating Belgium in the match for the bronze of the League of Nations.