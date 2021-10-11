The KHL has determined the best players of the 6th week of the championship: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The commission for determining the best hockey players of the Championship of the Continental Hockey League – the Championship of Russia, based on the statistics of the players’ performances provided by the statistics department of the KHL Central Information Bureau, and the analytical evaluation of matches, determined the winners of the sixth week of the tournament in four nominations.

Last week, 31 matches were played. The games were attended by 577 hockey players (41 goalkeepers, 191 defenders and 345 forwards). Average performance 4.68.

– recognized as the best goalkeeper for the fourth time in his career Lars Johansson (SKA), who won two victories with the team. On goal Johansson was struck 46 shots (23 on average per match), of which he reflected 100.00%. The reliability coefficient (the average number of pucks conceded in 60 game minutes) was 0.00. Johansson got a clean sheet in the matches with Lokomotiv (1: 0) and Salavat Yulaev (5: 0).

– recognized as the best defender for the first time in his career Jesse Blacker (Avtomobilist), who won three wins in three matches of the week with the team. Blacker scored 4 (1 + 3) points, did not complete any of the matches with negative utility with an overall score (“+4”). Also, the defender made seven power tricks.

– recognized as the best striker for the first time in his career Nikita Tertyshny (Traktor), who won three wins in three matches of the week with the team. Tertyshny scored 4 (3 + 1) points, did not complete any of the matches with a negative indicator of utility with an overall score of (“+3”). Scoring streak Tertyshny scored the puck in every match of the sixth week, he also made one power trick and blocked two shots.

– recognized as the best newcomer for the second time in his career Vladimir Galkin (Avtomobilist), who won three wins in three matches of the week with the team. On goal Galkin was made 83 shots (27.7 on average per match), of which he reflected 93.98%. The reliability coefficient (the average number of goals conceded in 60 game minutes) was 1.67. Galkin was named the best rookie in the 20th week of the 2019/2020 season.

Players of 2000 and younger who have played no more than 20 games in the KHL in the previous seasons are nominated for the title of the best newcomer.