the model conquers the Web with an appetizing figure of almost one and a half meters in coverage

Krasnodar 31-year-old plus size model and makeup artist Zhenya Laktionova is not only not ashamed of her figure, even more – she demonstrates it to the whole world from different sides.

With her curvaceous forms, the brunette conquers both girls and men on TikTok. Evgenia does not just wag her fifth point at the camera, she also shows subscribers how to look stylish and luxurious, regardless of size and weight.

“It grew in two, but got one,” the girl says about her luxurious hips.

The model believes that the main thing in a woman is not weight, but her own confidence. And it is precisely getting rid of the complexes of others that Zhenya’s main goal is on the Web.

– I am very glad to be useful. Many people write that I inspire them and motivate them to love life, – says Zhenya.

Laktionova assures that she has wide hips by nature, she did not do any operations, as many people think. And the size of the bends does not hide.

– The chest girth is 121 centimeters, the waist is 106, and the hips are 143, – the girl shares.

At the same time, Evgenia’s height is 178 centimeters, and her weight is 127 kilograms.

The model has been actively leading the page for only a few months, and more than 100 thousand people have already subscribed to it, and the video has received more than a million likes. Due to the demand, Evgenia promises to create new content more often.