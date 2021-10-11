The network is discussing a photo of Timothy Chalamet in the image of Willy Wonka. Previously played by Johnny Depp

Timothy Chalamet

The network is still discussing Timothy Chalamet in the movie “Dune”, but the 25-year-old actor has already introduced his next screen character to fans. Yesterday, Chalamet posted his first photo as Willy Wonka, the famous fairytale hero from Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It was last filmed by Tim Burton in 2005, where Wonka was played by Johnny Depp. Timothy will be reincarnated as a hero in the new film “Willy Wonka”, which will become a prehistory of the events described in the book.

Timothy Chalamet as Willy Wonka

It is worth noting that the story itself has already been filmed twice. In 1971, Jean Wilder played in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory by Mel Stuart, and Johnny Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005. In 2013, a musical was staged in London, directed by Sam Mendes.

Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka Johnny Depp as Willie Wonka

In the first frame from the future film, Chalamet appears in a classic look with a top hat and velvet tailcoat.

Filming is due to begin this fall, and the movie is slated for release in 2023. The new version will be directed by Paul King.

However, the fans of Chalamet are already clearly burning with impatience. The actor’s post has collected more than four million likes, and subscribers can hardly restrain their emotions in the comments.

Feed me chocolate!

– many subscribers ask.

Recall that according to the plot of the story, Willy Wonka is an eccentric tycoon who owns a chocolate factory. One day he announces that he wants to give away five tickets to the children that will allow them to enter his factory, as well as receive a lifetime supply of chocolate. One of the lucky ones will get a special prize. One of the winners of the quiz is a little boy Charlie Bucket, who lives in a very poor family. He is also the central character of the story.

In July, the original cast of the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory revealed that they were eagerly awaiting Chalamet’s iconic role.

You can’t kill the Willie Wonka story. So this is all very good. It’s a great story. And people like any other version because it’s always fun to watch,

– said Peter Ostrum, who originally played Charlie Bucket.