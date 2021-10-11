The new promo-art of “Thor 4” showed the image of the hero Chris Hemsworth in detail

Not a superhero, but a real rock star!

Shot from the movie “Thor: Ragnarok”

New promo-art of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” has been leaked on Twitter, where you can see the image of Thor performed by Chris Hemsworth in detail.



The shooting of the fourth “Thor” ended in early June. And the new pictures are the images that were on the gift wrapping for the crew members. The promo-art features the logo of the painting, the image of a heart and lightning – symbols of love and thunder from the title, as well as Thor himself:

As you can see, the image of Thor has seriously changed. Superhero after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” lost weight and pumped up. The god of thunder is dressed like a 1980s rock star. Thor is holding his weapon, Gromsekir.

Thor: Love and Thunder is sure to be the most epic film in the series. Thor will set off on his new adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy. And at some point, he will intersect with the god Zeus himself (Russell Crowe). Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will be reincarnated as the Mighty Thor superhero.

The main villain will be Gorr the God Slayer (Christian Bale). And Queen Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will rule Asgard.

Taiki Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere on May 5, 2022.

