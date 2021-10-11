The Russian national team for the first time since 2017 has not won the overall standings of the World Wrestling Championships :: Others :: RBC Sport

Russian wrestlers won the most medals – 18. But of them only four are gold, which is why the national team took fourth place in the overall team classification

Read us on News News

Abdulrashid Sadulayev

(Photo: EPA / TASS)



The Russian national team won 18 medals at the World Wrestling Championship, which ended in Oslo.

In freestyle wrestling, gold awards were won by Abasgadzhi Magomedov, Zagir Shakhiev and Abdulrashid Sadulaev, silver – Magomed Kurbanov, bronze – Evgeny Zherbaev, Timur Bizhoev, Radik Valiev and Artur Naifonov

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Roman Vlasov won a gold medal, silver – Emin Sefershaev, Sergey Kutuzov, Zurab Gedekhauri and Nazir Abdullaev, bronze – Stepan Maryanyan, Adlan Akiev and Artur Sargsyan. In women, bronze medals went to Nadezhda Sokolova and Khanum Veliyeva.

Sadulayev defeated Snyder to become five-time world wrestling champion



The Russians became the best in the total number of medals, but in the overall team classification they took fourth place. The best result was shown by the national teams of Iran (7-3-3), the USA (5-5-5) and Japan (5-3-4).

The last time the Russian national team was not the best at the World Championship in wrestling was in 2017, when in Paris it was left without any gold medals. In 2018, Russian wrestlers won 10 gold medals, in 2019 – nine.

Due to WADA sanctions, the Russian team played in Oslo under the abbreviation RWF (Russian Wrestling Federation – Russian Wrestling Federation).