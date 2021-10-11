The Russian national team won the fourth consecutive victory under the leadership of Karpin :: Football :: RBC Sport

Russian footballers beat Slovenia. The meeting ended with a score of 2: 1

Valery Karpin

(Photo: Yegor Aleev / TASS)



The Russian national team beat Slovenia in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. The meeting took place in Maribor and ended with a score of 2: 1.

The score was opened in the 28th minute, Igor Diveev sent the ball into the goal after a free kick. Less than five minutes later, after a corner kick, Georgy Dzhikia scored the second goal into Jan Oblak’s goal with an overhead shot.

The final score was set by Josip Olicic in the 40th minute of the meeting, he hit the far corner of the goal, and Matvey Safonov could not cope with the opponent’s blow.

Photo: SofaScore



In the second half, Slovenia scored the second goal, after hitting Jasmin Kurtić, but it was not counted, as the referees recorded an offside position.

For the Russian national team, this is the fourth victory in a row, in previous matches the team beat Cyprus (2: 0), Malta (2: 0) and Slovakia (2: 0). The team conceded the first goal after the appointment of Valery Karpin, but continues the streak without defeat.

Thanks to the victory, Valery Karpin’s team came out on top in Group H, now they have 19 points in eight meetings. Until the end of the qualifying tournament, Russian footballers will have to meet with Cyprus and Croatia.

For the first time since the appointment of Karpin as the head coach of the Russian national team, the team scored two goals in one half. At the same time, both goals were scored by central defenders, the last time this happened in September 2014. Then Sergey Ignashevich and Vladimir Granat scored twice against the Azerbaijani national team (4: 0) in a friendly match.