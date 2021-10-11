The Russian referee assessed the decision of the judges of the League of Nations final on the controversial goal :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Igor Fedotov, the goal was scored according to the rules, since the striker did not interfere with the actions of the defender and did not get into an offside position

Russian referee Igor Fedotov believes that the referees of the League of Nations final between France and Spain (2: 1) made the right decision when they scored Kilian Mbappé’s goal, which was victorious. The judge said this to the portal “Championship”.

“Mbappe was behind the offside line. The whole question was in the actions of the Spaniards defender: did he play the ball or not. Here this issue could also be considered from the side of Mbappe’s interference in the actions of the defender. VAR looked and considered that Mbappe did not interfere with the actions of the defender, and the defender himself was playing the ball. The goal was scored correctly, ”Fedotov said.

In the 80th minute of the final match of the League of Nations, Mbappe, being on the verge of an offside position, received the ball and burst into the penalty area. After that, he managed to beat the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team and send the ball into the goal. The Spaniards failed to level the score, and the goal scored by the striker was victorious.

After the match, the head coach of the Spanish national team Luis Enrique statedthat, in his opinion, the striker was offside. Spanish defender Sergio Busquets also questioned the referee’s decision to score a goal.

Fedotov worked in the matches of different divisions of the Russian championship from 2005 to 2018. During his last game in the National Football League between Khimki and Armavir, the referee made a mistake: he correctly assigned a penalty, but removed the player not before, but after the penalty was taken. Fedotov made his debut in the Premier League as chief referee in 2011.