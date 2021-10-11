The seven-time champion of Russia was recognized as the greatest player in the history of the NBA :: Basketball :: RBC Sport

The fans voted for Diana Taurasi. She won a special prize ahead of her first game of the Women’s NBA Finals this season.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images



Former basketball player of the Yekaterinburg UMMC Diana Taurasi is recognized by fans as the greatest player of the American Women’s National Basketball Association (NBA) of all time. This was reported on the website of the organization.

Before the first match of the final series of the women’s NBA playoffs, the 39-year-old basketball player was awarded a special prize – a basketball made of resin and marble, decorated with white scales of the skin of a mamba snake and inscriptions confirming her achievements. In this game, the Taurasi Phoenix Mercury lost to the Chicago Sky 77:91.

The Women’s NBA selected the greatest female basketball player in history in celebration of the league’s 25th anniversary season. Fans could vote for their favorite player from September 5-19 on the Women’s NBA website, through the association’s smartphone app and on the organization’s Twitter page.

Taurasi is a three-time champion of the women’s NBA (2007, 2009, 2014), was twice named the most valuable player in the league finals (2009, 2014), and she has the award of the most valuable player in the regular season (2009). The American averaged 19.4 points, averaged 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 472 games during her league career. As part of the US national team, she became a five-time Olympic champion, three-time world champion.

In Russia, Taurasi played for Dynamo Moscow (2005-2006), Moscow Region Sparta & K (2006-2010) and UMMC (2012-2017). She became a seven-time Russian champion (2007, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) and a six-time Euroleague champion (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016).