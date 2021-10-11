The story of figure skaters doctor Philip Shvetsky: appearance next to Valieva, doping scandal, gratitude from Putin

Record performance of a Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the tournament in Finland had one oddity. Instead of Eteri Tutberidze or her assistants next to Camila at the moment of triumph turned out to be a little-known tall man with long hair and a scarf.

The mysterious companion of the 15-year-old figure skater turned out to be the doctor of the Russian national team and also the medical consultant of the Tutberidze group Philip Shvetsky…

His reputation could be called ideal, if not for an unpleasant doping story. Even before joining figure skating, Shvetsky admitted that, through his fault, Russian athletes violated anti-doping rules.

How, after such a point in his biography, was he allowed to work with the best skaters?

Valieva met world records without coaches

Kamila Valieva’s bright performance at a tournament in Finland did not leave anyone indifferent. In the free program, student Eteri Tutberidze performed three clean quadruple jumps and went on a triple axel, from which she fell. As a result, even with a mistake, the skater set two world records at the very first international competition in adults. However, at the most joyful moment, none of her coaches were next to the athlete.

In the kiss-and-edge, Camila sat with a man unknown to most figure skating fans. As it turned out later, Philip Shvetsky was the doctor of the Russian national figure skating team, along with Valieva, who calmly awaited the assessments that brought her to the top of world sports. By specialty Philip is an anesthesiologist-resuscitator of the highest qualification category, a candidate of medical sciences. For several years he has been cooperating with our federation, and is also a consultant in the Tutberidze group.

The very appearance of Shvetsky in public instead of the usual faces from “Khrustalny” surprised the fans, but there were reasons for that. With Valieva and Kostornaya came to Espoo Daniel Gleichengauzsince Eteri Tutberidze and Sergey Dudakov were busy with organizational issues in Moscow. But the choreographer could not support Kamila, as he was preparing Alena to go on the ice, who was the next to perform. And here Shvetsky came to the rescue: the doctor not only praised Valieva for her outstanding result, but also immediately gave brief instructions on how to recover from a hard fall from a trixel.





Fighting on two fronts

Although very few people still know Shvetsky by sight, his figure has recently surfaced in the media space every now and then. Philip works at the hospital for war veterans # 2, where, during the pandemic, he was one of the first to systematize data on the new virus. He treated critically ill patients who had chronic organ pathology against the background of viral pneumonia. In the end, the difficult work was completed successfully – for his contribution to the development of Russian medicine Shvetsky received a gratitude from the President Vladimir Putin…

After that, Philip returned to the location of “Sambo-70”, where he began to prepare athletes for the upcoming starts. The doctor insisted not to force events, and gave clear recommendations on how to tone the muscles in order to gradually move to jumping and rotational elements. In quarantine, he managed to help many Russian figure skaters, including the Olympic champion Alina Zagitova, who personally consulted with a specialist before returning to the ice in Tatiana Navka’s show “Ruslan and Lyudmila”.





There is no doubt about the qualifications of Shvetsky: the doctor saved lives outside the hospital. Once he had to carry out resuscitation right on board the plane, which was flying to the Grand Prix stage in Hiroshima. One of the passengers felt unwell – it turned out that the woman had cerebral and cardiovascular insufficiency. However, an emergency landing did not happen – Philip quickly brought the patient to a stable state, and the flight ended safely.

Shvetsky admitted that he introduced doping to Russian athletes

Nevertheless, the presence of Shvetsky in the kiss-and-krai next to Valieva may seem ambiguous. Not only because he is not a trainer, but a member of the staff. The fact is that before joining figure skating, Shvetsky was involved in a dark doping scandal. In 2007, six Russian rowers were disqualified for anti-doping rule violations. Shvetsky, who was then the doctor of the Russian national rowing team, took the blame and confessed to the introduction of legal drugs to athletes in an illegal way – intravenously. After a while, the specialist explained that situation.

“There is, of course, a lot of gossip and secrets around this story full of tragedy. But in reality, the leadership of the federation, the Ministry of Sports and VNIIFK fought for the fate of the athletes for a year. Unfortunately, the only possible way out was that the doctor of the national team took all the blame on himself – with the subsequent reduction of the period of disqualification of athletes from four to two years, ”Shvetsky told Sport-Express.





Shvetsky was disqualified, but in 2010 the Russian Rowing Federation reduced the period of his suspension. Formally, the doctor does not have any obstacles to working in sports, so he works with Russian figure skaters legally. And, admittedly, very successful. And the appearance in the frame at the moment Valieva received record marks will definitely add to his popularity.