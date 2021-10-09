The Ukrainian national team finally interrupted the draw, beating Finland on the road

Finland and Ukraine came together as part of the selection for the 2022 World Cup.

Game protocol



In group D, the intrigue died a long time ago. Even though France is playing badly, having won only 3 matches out of 6, the opponents are even weaker. Just think, the Ukrainian team managed to download five (!) Draws in five matches, and the Finnish team won only once in four games. And now, before the face-to-face match, they were already seven points behind the leading France. The fight is only for the second place in the group.

Alexander Petrakov in a clip released a powerful trio – Yaremchuk, Yarmolenko and Tsygankov. With Zinchenko and Malinovsky absent, perhaps the best choice. In midfield they were fed by experienced Stepanenko and young Shaparenko, and the Finns are traditionally the most famous player Teemu Pukki. Yes, now football fans are looking at Lukasz Hradecki, who is keeping Andrei Lunev on the Bayer’s bench.

The teams started very dashingly. Already in the fourth minute, Pukki beat from the center of the penalty area – they blocked it. And in the return attack, the Ukrainians opened the score: Andriy Yarmolenko approached the goal, did not meet much resistance and packed the ball into the top nine with an excellent shot. Ukraine could and should have developed an advantage when Tsygankov scattered two dribbling players, shot at Yaremchuk, but Roman shot past the goal from an acute angle.

Instead of the goal of the “yellow-blue” there was a return ball from the Finns. After a corner kick, Yoel Pokhyanpalo struck, Pyatov parried the kick, but Teemu Pukki turned out to be the fastest on the finish, scoring the 31st goal for the Finnish national team. Such a fun game went on that Ukraine, even before the break, figured out the answer. Tsygankov again rushed like a hurricane along the right edge, rolled onto Yaremchuk into the center of the penalty area, and this time Roman had already figured it out calmly, upsetting Hradetski in two touches – 1: 2.

The teams also started the second half briskly. Roman Yaremchuk made a double after a pass from the depths. The forward of the national team of Ukraine burst into the penalty area and aimed at the near “nine”, but almost missed. Only by the hour of the game there was a slight lull. Petrakov was worried about the injury of Yarmolenko, who periodically asked for medical help, and the Finns tried to recoup, but did not attack too zealously.

Still, the draw of the Ukrainian national team was interrupted, which made up five qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. Petrakov’s team climbed into second place in the group.