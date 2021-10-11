There is no first goalkeeper in the Russian national team. How did the safest position become problematic?

Second numbers
The times when the fans of the Russian national team could not worry about the goalkeeper’s position ended in 2018. After the home World Cup, the reliable Igor Akinfeev retired from the national team, citing his age and injuries. Since then, the naturalized Brazilian Marinato Guilherme from Lokomotiv has played more than others.
But at Euro 2020 he was not taken: the first chance was given to Anton Shunin from Dynamo, who never showed himself in the selection, but already in the second round for the national team in the official match, the pupil of Krasnodar Matvey Safonov made his debut. Despite four conceded goals from the Danes, the 22-year-old goalkeeper did not deserve serious criticism – and experts started talking about him as the successor of Akinfeev.
The cards were confused by the resignation of Stanislav Cherchesov: after the failure at Euro, Valery Karpin was called to the national team. Together with him, the main Russian expert on goalkeepers, 61-year-old Vitaly Kafanov, came to the coaching staff. His playing career turned out to be modest (he did not play in top teams), but as a coach he turned out to be more successful.
Since 2002, Kafanov has worked at Rubin Kazan, where he helped Kurban Berdyev win gold in the Russian Premier League (RPL), and in 2015 he moved to Rostov. In Kazan, the specialist unleashed the potential of the super-stable Sergei Ryzhikov, and in Rostov he revived the career of Soslan Dzhanaev, who made a lot of mistakes in Spartak at its start. Kafanov is so authoritative that even Karpin will forward all questions about goalkeepers to him.
The criteria for recruiting field players and goalkeepers to the national team are noticeably different. For example, four goalkeepers were invited to the matches against Croatia, Cyprus and Malta (Guilherme, Alexander Maksimenko, Yuri Dyupin and Sergey Pesyakov), then a fifth was added – Andrey Lunev, who, after moving in the summer of 2021 to Bayer, has never entered the field … For other positions, players without practice under Karpin are not invited to the national team.
In the October edition of the list of collections, in addition to Lunev, Dupin and Guilherme, Safonov reappeared. He began to make less mistakes at the club, but today he can hardly claim a place at the heart of the national team. According to the coach of the Armenian national team goalkeepers Roman Berezovsky, now Guilherme looks preferable.
“I still don’t think he’s an iron first issue,” Berezovsky says in an interview with Vedomosti. Sports “. – Competitors can prove that they are no worse than Guilherme. Some goalkeepers play well at the club, but they find it difficult to transfer this confidence to the matches of the national team. In this regard, it was easier for Igor Akinfeev, because the same people played in defense in front of him. Today’s goalkeepers have certain difficulties in adapting to new conditions in a short time. “
Roman Gerus, who played for many years in Premier League clubs and now works as a children’s coach, believes that the Lokomotiv goalkeeper is more versatile and clearly stronger than other contenders for a place in the national team.
“Guilherme plays well with his hands and feet at the exits, and with a safety net, he reads the moments and predicts. Although Marinato is inferior to competitors on the line, due to other qualities he looks stronger, “Gerus explains to Vedomosti. Sports “.
Stanislav Kritsyuk from Zenit was also included in the preliminary list for the October matches. The goalkeeper moved to St. Petersburg from the Portuguese Zhil Vicente in early September, immediately made his debut in a meeting with Akhmat (3: 1), then played well against Chelsea (0: 1) – and now he is already a candidate for the national team. Kritsyuk was not included in the final list, but his example suggests that in Russia there are many goalkeepers of about the same level, but the best among them can be distinguished only at a short distance.
Yashin’s heirs
The limit on foreign players has led to the fact that there are no longer foreign goalkeepers in Russian clubs. Even 10 years ago, Finn Otto Fredrikson played for Spartak from Nalchik, while in Moscow they were played by Ukrainian Andrey Dikan, Croat Stipe Pletikosa and Pole Wojciech Kowalewski. Today all RPL goalkeepers are Russians.
In 2015, Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme also received a passport with a double-headed eagle. The document was issued on a general basis, because the Brazilian has been living in Russia since 2007 and even speaks good Russian. But according to Ruslan Nigmatullin, who also once played for Loko, this story eloquently characterizes the situation with goalkeepers in Russia.
“It’s hard to say something flattering about the Russian goalkeeping school,” he adds in an interview with Vedomosti. Sports “. – A foreigner mostly plays for the national team – this is not a Russian school. Obviously, we do not have a leader. The main goalkeeper is constantly changing and I think that’s a problem. “
And Gerus doubts that there is a special Russian school of goalkeepers: “Guilherme, who was taught to play football in Brazil, reads the game behind the penalty area, makes exits. In principle, I see the same thing in the game of other Russian goalkeepers, but it slips occasionally with them. And Guilherme always adheres to this manner. “
If it is difficult to single out the Russian goalkeeper school, then there is no doubt about the existence of the Soviet one. Soviet coaches did not have the opportunity to learn from foreign experience, so the training system had its own.
“It’s like hockey, where we also went our own way and borrowed almost nothing from foreign coaches,” Gennady Orlov, a commentator and ex-footballer of a number of Soviet clubs, draws an analogy in a conversation with Vedomosti.Sport. – We had strong goalkeepers in the pre-war years: for example, Nikolai Sokolov – the first goalkeeper of the republic. Yes, we went our own way, but we came to the conclusion that Lev Yashin played for the world team and became the best goalkeeper of the century. He did not try to catch the ball right away, but nevertheless controlled it: dampening the speed and picking up. Nowadays, even foreign goalkeepers rarely play like that. “
It is believed that Sokolov, mentioned by Orlov, was the first domestic goalkeeper to jump for the ball. Later, this developed into a special training method, which included acrobatic exercises. This is how not only Yashin trained, but also many other goalkeepers.
“Boris Razinsky, Vladimir Bannikov – now these names do not say anything, but they dragged balls from nines,” Orlov continues. – And Yashin also did not miss the “butterflies” – the simplest balls that the goalkeeper is obliged to catch. He was not only jumpy, but also reliable. Today, Russian goalkeepers jump less and worse than Soviet goalkeepers. Our goalkeepers do not have enough leg strength to jump from corner to corner. “
Orlov calls Kafanov the heir of the Soviet school. According to him, the football traditions of training goalkeepers are not spelled out in any training manuals, they are passed from mouth to mouth, so the current coaches have little idea of how the goalkeepers played before.
They don’t wait in Europe
During the heyday of Akinfeev’s career, experts seriously discussed the chances of the CSKA goalkeeper to go abroad. For example, after Euro 2008 or the away draw of the army in the Champions League match against Manchester United in 2009. The transfer did not take place, but there was an impression that a strong goalkeeper school was formed in Russia, and Russian goalkeepers could prove themselves in the top championships. Since then, the situation has changed, so Lunev’s transfer to Bayer to replace the Finn Lukasz Gradecki seems like an advance.
It would be easier to believe in the departure of young Safonov to Brighton from the English Premier League (EPL) – during the Euro the club showed interest in Matvey. But Krasnodar made it clear that they are not going to let the player go yet.
Otherwise, Russian goalkeepers are in demand only in small clubs or weak leagues in Europe. An illustrative example is Spartak’s pupil Anton Mitryushkin, who won the silver in Euro U-19 in 2015 and soon left for the Swiss Sion. There he even became a captain, but injuries canceled out successes. Anton was left without a club, then Fortuna from Dusseldorf picked him up, but he never made his debut for her. In the 2021/22 season, Mitryushkin sits on the bench of Dynamo Dresden.
Another Russian goalkeeper was not killed by injury. Until 2013, almost no one knew anything about Yuri Lodygin in Russia: the goalkeeper spent his entire career in the teams of the Greek championship, where he lived from the age of 10. At Zenit, Lodygin shone at first, but after the appointment of a new head coach, Andre Villas-Boas, problems began. Lodygin was required to go out of the gates for safety net – this is the modern standard, embodied by the goalkeeper of Bayern Munich, Manuel Neuer. Yuri did not cope with the task, played arrogantly and often made mistakes.
“Today, 75–80% of the actions of strong European goalkeepers are played with their feet,” Berezovsky adds. – Throwing in the ball, interacting with defenders, starting attacks – that’s what they expect from the goalkeeper. There is something of a yard football in it. Probably, you can even neglect the ultra-reliable play on the line, if the goalkeeper is good at his feet and knows how to value the ball. Russian goalkeepers are lagging behind in this component ”.
Lodygin’s example is also characteristic because he is a self-taught goalkeeper. As a result, Yuri did not stay either at Zenit or in the Russian national team. In 2020, he was called to the Tula Arsenal, but in the end there was no place in the base. Today Lodygin stands for PAS – the middle peasant of the Greek Super League.
A more status championship is represented by Ivan Zlobin, who left for Portugal at the age of 18. In Russia, he started at the Konoplev Academy and CSKA, and in Europe continued in the youth team “Unian Leiria”. Later, Benfica became interested in him, but the Russian did not advance further than the farm club. Zlobin’s skills, obtained in Russia and Portugal, are still only enough for the modest Famalikan. True, even there Ivan mostly sits on the bench.