There is no first goalkeeper in the Russian national team. How did the safest position become problematic?

“It’s like hockey, where we also went our own way and borrowed almost nothing from foreign coaches,” Gennady Orlov, a commentator and ex-footballer of a number of Soviet clubs, draws an analogy in a conversation with Vedomosti.Sport. – We had strong goalkeepers in the pre-war years: for example, Nikolai Sokolov – the first goalkeeper of the republic. Yes, we went our own way, but we came to the conclusion that Lev Yashin played for the world team and became the best goalkeeper of the century. He did not try to catch the ball right away, but nevertheless controlled it: dampening the speed and picking up. Nowadays, even foreign goalkeepers rarely play like that. “