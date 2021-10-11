There was a trailer for the series with Nicole Kidman in the role of Russian Masha

Streaming service Hulu has published on its official YouTube channel a new trailer for the series “Nine Complete Strangers” with American actress Nicole Kidman in the guise of Russian emigrant Masha. The artist’s character is the main one in the project.

Hollywood star heroine leads a wellness center where residents of metropolitan areas come in the hope of coping with stress. In the video, the authors of the tape revealed some of the details – Masha does not hesitate to use harsh methods at work. For example, in one of the episodes, those who dream of starting life anew dig their own graves and lie down in them.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Liana Moriarty. In addition to Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving and others starred in it. The Hulu premiere is scheduled for August 18, 2021.













Earlier, American actor Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, made fun of his colleague Vin Diesel’s behavior on the set. The latter admitted that on the court he sometimes deliberately provokes partners for the sake of a believable game. Johnson noted that Diesel’s statement amused him.

The Fast and the Furious films have been released since 2001. The main series has nine parts, and in 2019 there was an offshoot – “Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw”. The tapes earned $ 5.8 billion at the box office with a total budget of $ 1.2 billion, not taking into account the commercial success of the ninth part.