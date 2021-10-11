Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel apologized to Inter fans for signing the Nerazzurri forward in the offseason Romelu Lukaku…

“I apologize to Inter fans, but like other teams, we are trying to get stronger. We have identified a specific type of striker, a powerful striker, who will serve as an example and relieve the burden of responsibility from young players. We needed a forward who would allow us to play faster football.

There are not so many such players. When we had the opportunity to bring Lukaku back, it was an important moment for the club. He liked Inter, he worked incredibly under Conte’s guidance. But Lukaku wanted to go to Chelsea, and everything worked out well, “Mirror quotes Tuchel.

The Belgian has played for Inter since 2019, when he moved to England from Manchester United. Last season, the forward played 36 matches in Serie A, scored 24 goals (six from the penalty spot) and gave 11 assists. As part of Inter, he became the champion of Italy.

In the current draw of the English Premier League, Romelu played 6 matches and scored 3 goals.

