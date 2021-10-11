Tom Cruise turned into a chubby fat man on “Mission Impossible”

Tom Cruise recovered noticeably after filming Mission: Impossible. The photo was published by the telegram portal portal Only to anyone.

The American actor appeared at the pubilka and many note that the man visually weighs much more. He probably lost weight as a result of Mission Impossible. The seventh part of the famous franchise was filmed, probably under serious stress.

In particular, quarantine restrictions in Venice affected the filming of the film. Also in Birmingham, a BMW X7 was stolen from the actor. It is believed that at the time of the theft, the SUV contained some of the actor’s luggage and belongings, which were reportedly worth thousands of pounds.

After some time, the car was found in Smethwick, not so far away. When the police found him, the things inside were gone.

Also, according to the media, the world famous American actor, star of the films “Mission: Impossible” Tom Cruise harshly scolded the members of the film crew of the new picture, who violated the rules of social distancing on the site in the UK.

He did not like that the site workers did not observe the sanitary distance and came closer to each other than two meters.

