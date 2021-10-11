Tom Felton shares a childhood photo with Emma Watson behind the scenes of “Harry Potter”

Yesterday Tom Felton shared on Instagram a cute archive photo with Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch, in which the actors are captured as children. In the frame, they are sitting at a table together and writing something in notebooks – perhaps the young colleagues were doing their homework together during a break from filming.

In the description of the post, Tom put a lion and a snake emoji – symbols of the Gryffindor and Slytherin faculties.

Felton’s followers are especially happy when the actor posts behind-the-scenes footage of the other Harry Potter actors. “What Sweet Kids”, “Precious Time, Tom”, “How I Would Like to Erase” Harry Potter “from the Memory and Watch All the Movies Like the First Time”, “Dramione and Dean”, “Give More Archive Photos!” – subscribers reacted to Tom’s post.

Earlier, Felton, along with fans on the air revised the film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”. After watching, Tom paid tribute to the late Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape, and told him what it was like to work with him.

“It was scary. I’ve known him since I was 12 and it took me years to dare to say anything to him other than “hello”. He was scary – in the best sense of the word, ”said Tom. According to him, Rickman had a “wicked sense of humor,” although he was himself a “very, very kind” person. “It was a real privilege to work with him,” Felton said.

