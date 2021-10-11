“Tuktamysheva is good at both the jumping component and the implementation of creative ideas. Liza and other girls must resist Valieva “, says Alexey Urmanov – Figure skating

The 1994 Olympic champion Aleksey Urmanov appreciated the performance of Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who took second place at the Finlandia Trophy tournament.

Earlier, Urmanov was skeptical about the program of Kamila Valieva, who won the competition.

– As for Liza, it’s the other way around. In the sense that there is both technique and artistry. There are two components that should be in a successful program, and they correspond to a high level of skiing and its result. She is good both in the jumping component and in terms of the implementation of creative ideas. Great program!

– In your opinion, is it really possible to fight a Camila who performs all the elements of her skating cleanly? Tuktamysheva or at least someone else capable of this?

– I am sure that I am not only capable, but will fight. Lisa is a great fellow and clever. She has been in the national team for a long time and continues to amaze all figure skating fans. Therefore, both Liza and the other girls, not only in theory, but absolutely must resist both Valieva and other girls.

Journalists just often ask such questions that initially elevate Camila somewhere high.

– But there are objective data. Numbers.

– This is wrong, you put too much emphasis on Camila.

– So we proceed from the protocols according to which Valieva has 249 points and 233 – Tuktamysheva. The scores of the judges are a powerful argument.

– This is your opinion. I would advise you to better analyze the rentals. The press sees records and immediately stirs up interest in a particular athlete. In itself, perhaps this is not bad. But is that really my goal? Then I put you down, dear friends. There is no need to speculate ahead of time. Not everyone may agree with my opinion, but I have a right to it, – said Urmanov.

