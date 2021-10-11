Tyson Fury and football: a boxer’s love stories for Manchester United and his trip to Euro

British boxer Tyson Furywho knocked out on the night of October 10 Deonthea Wilderhe loves football very much. He motivated the Manchester United players, lit up with England fans in France and bet five dollars for Fields Pogba… Here are some colorful football stories featuring Fury.





Fury is a fan of Manchester United. He dressed his son in a club jersey

Fury has never hidden that he is a fan of Manchester United. In 2016, his son was born, and after a while his father posted a photo of his child in a T-shirt of his favorite club.

In 2014, Fury took United’s setbacks extremely painfully. Then Sir Alex Ferguson left the post of head coach, and was replaced by another Scotsman, David Moyes.

Tyson called for Moyes to be fired and Ferguson returned, and he also wanted the club to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic… As time has shown, Fury knows something about football – the Swedish striker played for Manchester United for about two years and scored 33 goals.

And the current coach of the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last year invited Fury to give a motivational speech to the players. This happened after Tyson’s second fight with Wilder (they fought three times in total), in which the Briton also won.

Supported Lingard after West Ham’s winning goal

In the summer of 2021, Jesse Lingard returned to Manchester United. And very soon he got into an unpleasant story – in the Champions League match with the Young Boys, the Englishman made a most annoying mistake, which turned out to be effective. Manchester United conceded the second goal and lost.

A few days later, Lingard recovered by scoring the winning goal against West Ham. Fury recorded a special address to the player, in which he said:

“It’s not how hard you fall, but how quickly you are willing to get up and move on.”

I went to Euro 2016 and treated fans to alcohol

In the summer of 2016, Fury had a revenge with Vladimir Klitschko. The fight was first postponed due to Tyson’s injury, but in the end it did not take place at all.

The Briton, meanwhile, went to support the England national team at Euro 2016 in France. There he amused himself with might and main. His dancing caused the indignation of another heavyweight David Haye… He said that Fury looks suspiciously mobile for a man with an ankle injury.

And Fury continued to have fun with the British fans. In Nice, they drank 200 cocktails at his expense, which Tyson called Jagerbombs. This is a mixture of “Jägermeister” and energy (from ourselves, we say that alcohol is evil). As proof, the boxer presented a check for £ 1,000.

Spoke five dollars over Paul Pogba

In August 2019, Manchester United met with Wolverhampton. During the match Paul Pogba earned a penalty, which he volunteered to shoot.

Fury was watching the game with his friends, and one of them offered Tyson to bet five dollars on Pogba to score. The Frenchman didn’t score. It’s better to see the boxer’s reaction once.

Potrolled Klitschko after England’s victory over Ukraine

In the Euro 2020 quarterfinals, England defeated Ukraine 4-0. Fury reacted like this: “I have not seen such a beating of Ukraine since November 28, 2015 in Dusseldorf.” On that day, Tyson defeated Wladimir Klitschko.

Wants to drink from Canton

Tyson Fury is not an exemplary athlete. There was a period in the life of a boxer when he had to be treated for alcohol and drug addiction.

Now Fury has everything under control, and he does not go too far with alcohol. But at the same time, he recently said that he plans to try 365 different beers in 2022. When journalists asked who the boxer would like to drink with, he, among other names (Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Jesus Christ), called Erica Cantona – the legendary player of “Manchester United” of the 90s.

Joked about Ronaldo’s return

As you can imagine, Fury often comments on football news and jokes almost as often. Recent transition Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus to Manchester United did not pass him by either.

The boxer said he was happy to see the Portuguese again at Old Trafford. And in his own style he added: “This city is too small for both of us. If I lived in Manchester, it would be a problem. ” Fury lives on the coast, in the town of Morecam.





Dreams of fighting at Old Trafford

Fury regularly attends Manchester United’s home games and comes to Old Trafford wearing a club scarf. And his dream is to become, at least for one evening, not a fan, but the main character at the stadium.

Back in 2014, he wanted to fight Wladimir Klitschko at Trafford. But in the end, this fight took place in Dusseldorf.