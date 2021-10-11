Ukrainian national team coach: Malinovsky? No comments

Acting head coach of the Ukrainian national team Alexander Petrakov spoke about the expectations from the 2022 World Cup qualification match with the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The meeting will take place tomorrow, October 12th.

Petrakov also refused to answer the question about the possible call to the national team of the midfielder “Atalanta” Ruslana Malinovsky… He had a conflict with the coach. As a result, Malinovsky was not included in the list of players called up for the October matches.

“I haven’t watched the matches of Bosnia and Herzegovina yet, I was busy with Finland. As soon as I got on the plane, I was immediately given all the information. I watched the last match with Kazakhstan, reviewed the match with France. Yesterday I watched the game of Bosnia and Herzegovina with the guys before training for 20 minutes. Today we will have a half hour theory before the game.

How will I motivate players? They don’t need to be motivated. When we drove, we remembered a lot. I’ve known them since 2010. When they were small, they had to be motivated, now there is no need to say anything. They know everything, we can’t even play a draw.

Did Malinovsky say that he is ready to play for the national team? No comment “, – quotes Petryakov Sport.ua.