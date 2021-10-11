Utkin advised Zagitova to play “Mafia” after complaining about hate :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

A sports journalist noted that if a skater comes to hockey, then there is no privacy there. “We have seen many cases where early success gives people the feeling that everything is already good, nothing else is needed,” he added.

Sports journalist Vasily Utkin criticized Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova after her words about hate and lack of privacy due to popularity. He made a corresponding post on his Telegram channel.

“Zagitova is so beautiful that she doesn’t have to be a smart girl. However, she is also very young. This also worries me. We have seen many cases where early success gives people the feeling that everything is already good, nothing else is needed. Alina, dear, there is no privacy when you come to hockey. This is a public event. You sit on the podium – you can get into the frame. Do you protect your privacy? Then play the mafia, ”wrote Utkin.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Zagitova spoke about the downside of her popularity. According to the skater, she is often hated in the comments, the media write “strange articles”, and her personal boundaries are often grossly violated.

The day before, Rustam Imamov from Sport-Express wrote in his Telegram channel that Zagitova rudely treated journalists at the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship match between Ak Bars and Metallurg. According to him, the athlete rudely demanded to remove the photographs with her taken during this meeting. Imamov also noted that Zagitova got into the frame when the photographers were filming the reaction of the stands to the abandoned washers, while the journalists did not want to photograph the figure skater.

“Alina, on the other hand, was clearly not behaving the way an Olympic champion should. Judge for yourself: the phrase “I’ll sue you, I have such connections!” was appropriate in this story? ” – wrote the Imams. However, he later deleted his post, apologized to the Olympic champion and said that colleagues misunderstood his words.